Apple-fy your big screen with Apple TV for just $98

Though there are rumours of a new Apple TV, we have no idea when it'll hit Aussie shores - or when it'll even debut. In the meantime, if you've been meaning to pick one up, Officeworks is your best bet.

While most other retailers (including Apple, itself) have the set-top box going for $109, Officeworks is selling the Apple TV for $11 cheaper at $98, giving you a bit of spare change to spend on iTunes.

Of course if you don't want to splurge on iTunes, you can always stream content from your Mac, PC or iPhone straight to your TV using Apple's set-top box.

It might be just a smidgen late for Mother's Day, but for less than $100, it's still a great present (even if it is for yourself).