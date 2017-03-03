Which is the best games console of all time? You decide!

Update: Voting for the best games console has now closed - do not vote below as your choice will no longer be counted. Be sure to tune back in on March 6 to see which consoles made the list.

Original: SNES, PS4, Xbox 360, Game Boy, Dreamcast – all great games consoles, but which is the best?

Help us decide! TechRadar is gearing up for Console Gaming Week, seven days dedicated to all that's great, good and a little bit weird from the world of console gaming.

Running from March 6 to March 12, we'll be looking at the secret stories, greatest achievements and most memorable moments from close to 40 years of games consoles, culminating in crowning the very best games console of all time.

And that's where you come in! Help us to pick the shortlist for the best ever console by voting in our poll below, and then check back from March 6 as the most popular eight enter our knockout stage tournament, with TechRadar's editor's championing a machine each, hoping to lead their favorites to glory.

So, get voting below, and remember: TechRadar's Console Gaming Week kicks off March 6!