Where to pre-order the new RTX 3070 Razer Blade 15 and 17 Pro

The next generation of Razer Blade gaming laptops is now upon us, which means it's time to pre-order the new Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade Pro 17. However, you'll only be able to make that pre-order through Razer's official site, so we're showing you exactly where to buy the new Razer Blade gaming laptops right here.

The 2021 refresh offers up powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-Series GPUs - the likes of which have been flying off the shelves since release late last year. That means there's going to be some serious competition for this first wave of stock, especially with prices starting at just $1,699.

With Quad-HD displays, incredible graphics power and some serious CPUs putting it all together, the new Razer Blade laptops are looking pretty premium right now. You'll be able to buy from other retailers from the January 26 launch date, however, if you're not keen on pre-ordering direct.

Pre-order Razer Blade 15, 2021

Razer Blade 15 | FHD 144Hz | RTX 3060: $1,699.99 at Razer

Coming in at just $1,699.99, Razer has priced this base Blade 15 incredibly well. There's that sparkling new RTX 3060 GPU under the hood with a 144Hz display, hexa-core 10 gen i7 processor, 512GB SSD (and open M.2 PCle 3.0 x4 slot expandable up to 4TB), 16GB RAM (expandable up to 64GB) and a Razer Chroma anti-ghosting keyboard as well. Upgrade to RTX 3070 for $1,999.99 at Razer

Razer Blade 15 | QHD 165Hz | RTX 3070: $2,199.99 at Razer

You'll also find a smoother QHD panel available on the Razer Blade 15, and this one will see you reaching up to 165Hz refresh rates - perfect for keeping that RTX 3070 slick. Plus, you can also upgrade that display to a QHD 240Hz panel for $2,499.99 at Razer.

Razer Blade 15 | QHD 240Hz | RTX 3080: $2,899.99 at Razer

Once you hit RTX 3080 territory, you'll start seeing a jump in other specs as well. This model offers an octa-core 10th generation i7 processor, 1TB SSD (still with the same 4TB expansion options), 32GB dual-channel RAM (still expandable to 64GB) and a gorgeous QHD 240Hz panel as well.

Pre-order Razer Blade Pro 17, 2021

Razer Blade Pro 17 | QHD 165Hz | GeForce RTX 3060: $2,299.99 at Razer

A Razer Blade Pro 17 with a QHD 165Hz display and RTX 2060 GPU will net you an octa-core 10th generation i7 processor, 512GB SSD (though only upgradeable to 2TB unlike the 4TB of the Blade 15), and 16GB RAM (upgradeable to 64GB). Plus, with a massive 17.3-inch display that 165Hz is going to be working particularly hard for you. Upgrade to RTX 3070: $2,599.99 at Razer

Razer Blade Pro 17 | 4K Touch 120Hz | GeForce RTX 3080: $3,599.99 at Razer

The 4K model will see you keeping the processor and SSD inside the QHD RTX 3060 and 3070 configurations, but can also boost you to 32GB of RAM straight from the off. You're dropping down to a 120Hz refresh rate here, but with some serious RTX 3080 power behind it and a UHD 4K display panel as well.

