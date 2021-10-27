West Ham vs Man City live stream: how to watch 2021 Carabao Cup online from anywhere

West Ham host Man City in a mouthwatering clash of the Premier League's third- and fourth-placed teams. This is the first meeting of David Moyes' impressive outfit and Pep Guardiola's superstars this season. Here's how to watch a West Ham vs Man City live stream and catch all the action from the Carabao Cup from wherever you are on Earth.

The Hammers got here by beating the Sky Blues' famous city rivals, but they now face what has become one of the toughest tasks in football.

The Carabao Cup is Guardiola's trophy. City have won 23 of their past 24 games in this competition - that solitary defeat coming in a semi-final second leg, and not proving costly - on their way to winning the entire competition a remarkable four consecutive time.

Moyes' men are in an excellent run of form, with six victories from their past seven games, and their main threat Michail Antonio has netted in his past two games against City.

But the East Londoners are as strong as they've been in years, so read on as we explain how to watch a West Ham vs Man City live stream today from anywhere in the world.

We've set out below all the ways you can watch Carabao Cup action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction that is geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being used outside a specific area.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN to stream Carabao Cup football live anywhere

Can you watch West Ham vs Man City in the UK?

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the Carabao Cup in the UK, but it isn't showing the West Ham vs Man City game, which kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday evening.

Sky is instead showing Preston vs Liverpool, which also kicks off at 7.45pm.

How to watch West Ham vs Man City: live stream soccer in the US

Image West Ham vs Man City kicks off at the slightly tricky time of 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Wednesday, and fans based in the US can live stream the action on ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus is live streaming loads of Carabao Cup action, and it works across loads of devices including Chromecast. Sadly, there is no longer an ESPN Plus free trial. However, the ESPN Plus cost starts at a very tempting $6.99 per month, and you can save cash by committing to the $69.99 per year option. However, the $13.99 per month combined ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle is a fantastic option for the whole family.

How to get a FREE West Ham vs Man City live stream in Canada

Image West Ham vs Man City kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Wednesday, and it's being shown by DAZN in Canada. That means you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to DAZN's handy 1-month FREE trial deal! The streaming service not only shows loads of Carabao Cup action, but it's also the place to watch the Premier League, Champions League and NFL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150, and the service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now.

How to watch West Ham vs Man City in Australia

Image You've got an early morning ahead of you if you want to watch West Ham vs Man City, with kick-off set for 5.45am AEDT on Thursday morning. The game is being shown on beIN Sports, but if you don't have the channel as part of a pay TV package, there are other ways to tune in. You can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the year after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. Alternatively, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while the Premium package costs $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, if you're abroad right now, a good VPN can help you tune in just as you would at home.

Can you watch West Ham vs Man City in New Zealand?

beIN Sports is the place to watch Carabao Cup action in New Zealand, but West Ham vs Man City, which kicks off at 7.45am NZDT on Thursday morning, isn't one of this week's featured games.

Instead, the channel is showing Preston vs Liverpool.

If you're not already a subscriber, you can add beIN to your Sky package at an additional cost of $31.99 per month.

Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just use a VPN and follow the instructions above.