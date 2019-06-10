Watch Dogs Legion: release date, news and trailers

Ubisoft has officially announced Watch Dogs: Legion during its E3 2019 conference. Rumors suggested the latest instalation to the Watch Dog series would take place in post-Brexit London and it turns out they were spot on.

Ubisoft officially announced the game alongside lengthy gameplay footage that sees you playing as Ian (a character straight out of a Guy Ritchie film) navigating the streets of futuristic London including Camden Market and Piccadilly Circus.

Here'a all we know about the third Watch Dogs game, coming in 2020.

What is it? The next game in the Watch Dogs series set in post-Brexit London

The next game in the Watch Dogs series set in post-Brexit London What can I play it on? PS4, Xbox One and PC

PS4, Xbox One and PC When can I play it? March 6, 2020

Watch Dogs Legion trailers

Ubisoft revealed the first trailer for Watch Dogs 3 - officially titled Watch Dogs Legion - at E3 2019.

Watch Dogs: Legion seems to see you taking on an organization called Albion who have distributed riot drones all over London to keep people in line. You're a member of the resistance: DeadSec.

What's interesting about Legion is that you play as more than one character (a whole host actually), with permadeath wiping out the one you're playing if you happen to end up on the wrong end of an electric bullet. You can apparently play as anyone - with every Londoner being recruitable and fully simulated.

Legion seems to be much more combat-heavy than the previous entries we've seen in the Watchdogs series and offer a much more developed open-world. But what's really caught our eye is the realistic interpretation of London - even if it's a Bladerunner, neon feverdream.

Watch Dogs: Legion is due for release on March 6, 2020.