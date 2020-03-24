Walmart's best online sales: cheap deals on TVs, Roku, Xbox One, Fitbit, and more

You can find fantastic deals right now at Walmart with discounts available in every category. To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up Walmart's best online sales that we think are worthy of your time. The bargains include discounts on TVs, Roku streaming devices, Xbox One consoles, Fitbit activity trackers, appliances and more.

Walmart's top online sales include the Roku Express on sale for just $24, the Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $327.99, and the Xbox One S console on sale for $159.99.



You'll also find appliance deals like a $100 price cut on the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum and the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for $59.88.



If you're searching for home exercise equipment, you can get the NordicTrack C 700 Folding Treadmill on sale for $597 or score a $100 discount on the popular Echelon indoor cycling bike.



Shop more of Walmart's best online deals below and keep in mind the retailer offers store pickup depending on your location. Just place an order online and choose a pickup timeslot, and a Walmart employee will do the shopping and load the items in your car.

Walmart's best online deals:

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player: $29.99 $24 at Walmart

Walmart has the all-new Roku Express streaming stick on sale for just $24. The streaming device allows you to stream your favorite content in HD including live TV, news, sports, movies, TV shows, and more.

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Media Player: $69 $49 at Walmart

Stream your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more in 4K HDR with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus that's currently on sale for $49. The Roku Plus also features a voice remote so you can launch movies and browse shows completely hands-free.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch: $199 $154.69 at Walmart

You can get the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale at Walmart for $154.69. The swim-proof Versa tracks sleep, calories burned, and 15+ workouts and can store up to 300+ songs.

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch $299 $163.51 at Walmart

You can score a massive $135 price cut on the feature-rich Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch. The water-resistant Fitbit Ionic includes GPS technology and tracks heart rate, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $299.9 5 $188 at Walmart

Save $100+ on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at Walmart. The on-ear headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use and feature Bluetooth technology so you can connect with your device for wireless listening.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $199.99 at Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV on sale for only $199.99. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.99 $327.99 at Walmart

An incredible deal! You can get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $328 at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $649.99 $478 at Walmart

A fantastic deal, the LG 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for $478. The 4K TV features smart capabilities and AI ThinQ technology, which allows you to turn your TV into a smart home hub.

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 $249.99 $219.99 at Walmart

Get the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale at Walmart for just $220. The 11.6-inch Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB SSD and provides up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Lenovo Ideapad S340 15.6-inch Laptop: $449 $399 at Walmart

You can get the Lenovo Ideapad on sale for $399 at Walmart. The lightweight laptop features an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U Dual-Core Processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and provides an eight-hour battery life.

PS4 Slim 1TB Console | $299.99 $247.01 at Walmart

The larger 1TB PS4 is a must-buy at the right price compared to the standard 500GB version. So many games now have a minimum 50GB mandatory install so the larger capacity is super handy if you have a decent-sized game collection.

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x games | $159.99 at Walmart

Pick up a cheap Xbox One S Digital Edition for a fantastic returning sales price at Walmart. You're also getting Sea of Thieves, Minecraft, and Forza Horizon 3 to get you set up straight away with some fantastic titles.

Xbox One X | NBA 2K19 | $499.99 $279.99 at Walmart

With so many stores still charging over $400 for the 4K super console alone, this is a fantastic Walmart deal. We'd happily pay this price for just the console, but we'll certainly take it with the best basketball game money can buy too.

Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum | $299 $199 at Walmart

The Shark ION robot vacuum is a super cheap automatic cleaner capable of smart navigation systems and remote scheduling. Plus, you're saving $100 in the Walmart Presidents' Day sales.

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-less Multi-Functional Fryer: $99 $59.88 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale at Walmart for $59.88. That's a $39 discount for the 3.2-quart fryer that allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79 at Walmart

Walmart shoppers can save $20 on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Bike: $599 $499 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Bike on sale for $499. The adjustable bike features live classes and more than 500 on-demand videos are available daily through the Echelon Fit App.

NordicTrack C 700 Folding Treadmill: $899 $597 at Walmart

Perfect for small spaces, the NordicTrack folding treadmill is on sale for $597 at Walmart. The NordicTrack C 700 comes with a 1-Year iFit membership which brings some of the best personal trainers in the world straight to your screen.

You can shop more of the best cheap TV deals from Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.



You can also shop the best cheap smart home devices and gadget deals that are happening now.