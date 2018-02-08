Vodafone rolls out 4G VoLTE in Mumbai, Gujarat and Delhi

First of all, if you don’t live in these three cities, don’t worry! Vodafone has plans of launching in Kolkata and Karnataka really soon before rolling out the service pan-India.

With connectivity at a higher level and access to new possibilities of what can be accomplished on a smartphone, Vodafone is looking to empower the user by offering 4G VoLTE. If you’re already a Vodafone customer, you can have access to this without any extra charge. All you need is a Vodafone 4G SIM card and a compatible phone.

First off, make sure that your phones operating system is up to date and if you own a dual SIM phone, then your Vodafone SIM should be in the primary slot.

Next, just access your network setting from your phone’s menu and change your ‘Preferred Network Mode’ to ‘4G LTE/ 3G / 2G (Auto)’. Now all you have to do is restart your phone and you’re good to go.

Word of caution: Your smartphone manufacturer needs to have enabled VoLTE for your operator, which is normally done with a software update.