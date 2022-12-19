Virgin Media’s most powerful Gig1 Fibre Broadband is available for £45 per month

If you're in the market for an upgrade to ultrafast broadband, or you're looking for the fastest download speeds possible, then check out this deal from Virgin Media.

At the moment you can get Virgin Media's Gig1 Fibre Broadband for £45 per month (opens in new tab) - this gives you huge average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, even at peak times. It's an 18-month contract, there aren't any setup fees and it of course comes with unlimited data. After 18 months, the cost goes back up to £62 per month, the original price for this package.

Gig1 is the fastest fibre broadband Virgin Media has to offer. At this price, it's also one of the cheapest gigabit broadband options you can get right now. The package also comes with Virgin's state-of-the-art Hub 5 router, which features the latest in WiFi 6 protocols and offers compatibility with WiFi boosters. If you're an O2 customer, you can even get extra perks and benefits through your O2 Priority account.

However, whether or not you can make the most of this deal depends on your property's access to Virgin Media's fibre network - most specifically you'll need a 'Fibre to the premises' (FTTP) connection.

You can check this with Virgin Media when you click through to the deal, but if it turns out you can't get Gig1 right now, why not have a look at our broadband deals page for more offers instead?

Our Virgin Media broadband deal

Why choose Virgin Media?

As one of the UK's biggest and most popular broadband providers, you can count on everything from reliable service to great customer support and a number of options on things like speeds and TV add-ons with Virgin Media.

Virgin is also praised for its additional tech and bundle features that can be used to boost your broadband speeds and performance. This includes its WiFi Max Guarantee, that can see you get money back on your monthly costs if your broadband drops below certain speeds. Plus, the company also offers exclusive Volt benefits for O2 customers.

Such is the variety on offer, there's sure to be a broadband package for you from Virgin Media, if our selected deal isn't what you're looking for at the moment.

Will I be able to make the most of a gigabit broadband package?

Gig1 is ideal if you live in a large household with lots of people using lots of devices at the same time.

Whether it's streaming in UHD, HD video calls, online gaming, casual browsing or downloading movies, you'll have all the speed you need for seamless performance. At the same time, if you live in a smaller household with lower download demands but you're simply after broadband security, this might also be the right high speed deal for you.

However, if you don't fall into these categories and you want a more affordable fibre broadband package from this trusted provider, then have a look at our latest guide that covers all Virgin’s broadband deals.

