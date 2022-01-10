Verizon's latest deals now include up to $800 off with an upgrade

Verizon's latest set of cell phone deals include newly increased trade-in rebates for those looking to upgrade - up to $800 off on the latest flagship devices, in fact.

The iPhone 13, 13 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Google Pixel 6 devices are just a few of the top-end phones available via the carrier right now, with these increased maximum rebates for those already on the network.

While big trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 aren't an uncommon sighting at Verizon, these kinds are savings are typically reserved for new customers who jump ship from one of the other big carriers. In short, existing customers are usually left with the short end of the stick - with average trade-in rebates ranging anywhere from $400 to $500.

While those sorts of savings aren't usually anywhere near the amount needed to cover the cost of a device, today's upgrading savings are, in the case of cheaper devices like the iPhone 13 mini or Galaxy S21. Even if you go with a more expensive flagship like the 13 Pro or Galaxy S21 Ultra, a discount of $700 will drastically reduce the normally eye-watering cost of these devices.

As always, with the best Verizon deals, to be eligible for these discounts, you'll need to be on one of the carrier's more pricey post-paid plans. You'll also need to be trading in a fairly recent device to get the full discount too, so bear that in mind. On the plus side, you don't technically need a new line here, which makes this an excellent option if you're already an unlimited user and want to upgrade to the latest generation of 5G smartphones.

New Verizon deals on device upgrades

Upgrade: get up to $800 off a new flagship device when you trade-in Upgrade: get up to $800 off a new flagship device when you trade-in

Verizon's latest upgrade deals include one of the biggest discounts we've seen yet from the carrier. Trade in your old device and pick up a new flagship (models below) to get a discount of up to $800. Note, you don't need a new line here but these discounts are only eligible for customers on the unlimited data post-paid plans, so bear that in mind.

Eligible devices with bigger upgrade rebates

If you're interested in seeing what other carriers are offering this week, then head on over to our main best cell phone deals page. Over there we're rounding up all the top promotions from all sorts of carriers - plus the best prices on unlocked phones too.