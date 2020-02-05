Valentine's Day at 1-800-flowers: save 28% off Valentine’s flowers and gifts

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you're still searching for the perfect gift, then online flower delivery can be a fantastic option. Lucky for you, 1-800-Flowers is currently offering up to 28% off Valentine's Day flowers when you apply code CUPIDLOVE at checkout.



1-800-Flowers Valentine's Day selection not only includes beautiful bouquets, but the florist also offers gourmet chocolates, jewelry, and adorable stuffed animals. 1-800-Flowers uses a local florist, so your arrangement is guaranteed to arrive fresh and on time. If you select Valentine's Day as your delivery date, you'll be charged an additional fee of $4.99. If you have more flexibility, the standard fee applies to a February 12 and 13 delivery date, and a weekend delivery will cost you $14.99.



This offer ends tomorrow, and as we mentioned above, you must apply the coupon code CUPIDLOVE to receive the 28% discount at checkout. Ordering last-minute flowers can be expensive, so you should take advantage of this incredible deal while you can.

