Valentine's Day flowers: the best last-minute online delivery services

It's time to finally get those Valentine's Day flowers ordered online. Whether you'e getting them delivered to the home or workplace of your loved one, we've got plenty of options for you. There are also some neat options to get the flowers delivered in a box right through your letter box before they've opened up and bloomed. Stealth flowers in a box, we love it!

There's a fantastic range of bouquets and gifts available from our selection of florists below and online delivery from a specialist means you don't have to worry about the usual hassle of buying from a store and getting them home safely.

So yes, leave it to the professionals. And that's who we've tracked down today. We've done our research and tracked down the best online flower delivery services in both the USA and UK. Delivery charges have been accounted for too, and we made sure to mention if you can allocate specific days for delivery. Some online florists charge extra for Valentine's Day, which is to be expected really given the huge demand on the day.

Valentine's Day online flower orders - USA

ProFlowers

ProFlowers not only has a wide selection of flowers and Valentine's Day gifts, but its also offering your choice of a dozen roses for only $24.99 or two dozen for $49.99. For Valentine's Day delivery it will cost the standard shipping fee ($4.99) plus an additional $9.99. You can receive same-day delivery if you order by 2 PM local time and for an additional delivery charge.

1-800-Flowers.com

You can save $15 right now on two dozen red roses which comes out to $49.99. If you do want your flowers delivered on the big day, the special holiday delivery free is $7.99 in addition to the standard delivery fee of $14.99. You have the option of choosing a flexible date that won't charge you the additional $7.99 and your flowers will get there on the 13 or 14.

Teleflora

Teleflora delivers fresh flowers from your local florist and offers next day and same-day flower delivery for orders placed before 3 PM. You can get a bouquet of a dozen red roses that comes in a clear vase for $89.99. An additional $3 charge will be applied for Valentine's Day delivery.

Bouqs

Bouqs, which is a relatively new flower delivery service, offers farm-fresh flowers that are cut fresh and shipped from a local farm partner. You can get a dozen multi-colored roses for just $48 or add a signature vase for $9 more. The Valentine's Day delivery fee is $18, but the fee is waived if your order is more than $100.

Amazon

Last but not least, Amazon is also a great choice for last-minute online flower delivery. For prime members if you order before tomorrow you'll receive free delivery on a number of beautiful bouquets. The flowers are shipped over-night to ensure freshness and will usually bloom in 2-3 days. You can currently get two dozen red roses for $55.95 with Prime free 2-day delivery.

Floom

If you live in New York City or Los Angeles, the boutique florist Floom offers same-day delivery if you place your order before 1 PM. Depending on the area you want your flowers delivered to, Floom will find a local florist and charge $19.99 for same-day delivery. For any other delivery date (including Valentine's Day) the delivery fee is only $14.99. If you sign up for their email list you'll get free delivery even on same-day orders.

More Valentine's Day sales

If flowers aren't your thing, we've listed a wide selection of Valentine's Day sales and collections below from retailers such as Walmart, Victoria's Secret, Shari's Berries and more. Amazon has knocked down the Amazon Echo prices ahead of Valentine's and has a great Kindle Paperwhite deal running too. You can also find the popular Ring Doorbell devices on sale for up to $50 off.



If you're just wanting to send a card this year, we also have a guide on how to make Valentine's Day cards online.

Valentine's Day online flower orders - UK

Floom

Same-day delivery is offered by Floom and if you're a first time buyer, use the voucher code SENDONUS to get that service for free. Stock, prices and availability vary by postcode, so enter the recipient's address before browsing. The stunning Jewel Heart arrangement of roses (pictured) is the best one we've seen today.

eFlorist

This florist has you covered for multiple Valentine's Day delivery options. Options include everything from a single red rose (make it hover in a bell jar for extra points), a dozen red roses from just £29.99, huge bouquets, or if you're wanting to avoid setting off those hay fever symptoms (despite reading an article all about flowers) you can get chocolates, balloons and more. Unlike most online flower delivery sites, we're seeing multiple bouquets that come with a vase included, which is certainly better than a pint glass. Delivery prices for Valentine's start from £5.95 although it may cost more if you leave it to the last minute.

Moonpig

This store has been a specialist of personalised birthday cards for years now in the UK and it's continued to find success with its other gift options. You'll find tempting prices on flowers, gift sets and more on the site. If you're after the classic dozen red roses, options priced from £20 are available. Moonpig also include Letterbox sets of flowers that can be posted through your door without you have to wait around at home. £4 for chosen day courier delivery seems very competitive too.

Flying Flowers

This long-running florist boasts delivery of over 10 million bouquets delivered. So it's no surprise to see a great selection of Valentine's themed arrangements available in its vast selection. Delivery is FREE and you can allocate a delivery date. That free delivery combined with a dozen red roses for £24.99 (£10 less than usual today), is a great offer.

Bloom & Wild

If there's one thing that makes Bloom & Wild stand out from most other online flower delivery services, it's the excellent selection of Letterbox options. That's right, specially selected flowers, carefully packaged in a box that'll fit through your letter box. You can get a dozen red roses from £33. Not the cheapest option, but perhaps the most convenient for if you want to get the flowers set up at home in advance without having to wait around to accept delivery. Delivery is free most days, but will cost £6 to ensure arriving on Valentine's Day.

Amazon

Last, but most certainly not least, there's always Amazon. The online mega-retailer has a strong selection of florist partners for a huge range of Valentine's Day flowers that can be ordered online and delivered on time. Amazon Prime members can benefit from super fast delivery too on select bouquets. If you're after a dozen red roses, they can be yours from £26.99 delivered.

More Valentine's sales and deals

If you're after something different for Valentine's Day, we've rounded up a few more retailers below. These stores have dedicated sales and promotions running right now for gift ideas to help you out. Need some offers to get you going first, well Amazon has some great Amazon Echo deals ahead of Valentine's and there's a great Kindle Paperwhite deal promotion today too.

