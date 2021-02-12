The 5 best flower delivery websites of 2021

We've rounded up the best flower delivery websites of 2021 to help you send a beautiful bouquet in minutes. Flowers are the perfect gift for any occasion, and online flower delivery makes choosing and sending flowers easier than ever and affordable.



Whether you're browsing Valentine's Day flowers, ordering a floral bouquet for a birthday, or just to say you care, there are lots of online florists to choose from, which is why we considered several factors when creating our list, such as cost, flower and gift selection, and delivery options.



Our roundup includes well-known florists such as 1-800-Flowers and ProFlowers in the US and Eflorist in the UK, retail giants like Amazon, and new and upcoming services such as the US startup Bouqs and the UK letterbox florist Bloom & Wild.

Our best flower delivery guide includes a fantastic range of gorgeous bouquets and specialty gifts, and all of the services listed offer next-day delivery, and in some cases, same-day delivery, so if you've left it to the last minute, we've for you covered. Delivery options and pricing are dependent on your location, so make sure to click the link to see the exact cost, based on where you are and where you'd like flowers delivered to. And because Valentines' Day is just around the corner, we've also included the best Valentines' Day sales that are happening online in the US and UK.

Valentine's Day sales US

The best flower delivery services in the US

(Image credit: 1-800-flowers)

1. 1-800-Flowers Best flower delivery service overall TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Flower and gift selection for any occasion + Promotions offered throughout the year + Huge selection of non-flower gifts

1-800-Flowers is our top choice for best flower delivery service because of its massive selection of flower and gift options, with something for any and every occasion. The florist not only offers hundreds of beautiful floral bouquets, but you can also select from chocolates, food baskets, wine, cakes, stuffed animals, candles, and home decor.

You can choose to have your flowers delivered by a local florist, or shipped in a box by a reputable mail carrier. For same-day delivery you'll be charged an additional $5.99, and you must order before 2pm on a weekday, and before 1pm on Saturday and 11:30am on Sunday.

(Image credit: ProFlowers)

2. ProFlowers Best for a wide selection of flowers and gifts TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Wide selection of flowers and gifts + Relatively inexpensive + Same-day delivery option

ProFlowers provides a wide selection of floral bouquets which include roses, lilies, tulips, orchids, irises, and more, along with specialty gifts like chocolate-covered strawberries, Mrs. Fields cookies, gourmet food baskets, and plants. ProFlowers also allows you to send a customized vase with your bouquet for an additional cost.



Most of ProFlowers bouquets are from local florists, which makes it easy to arrange same-day delivery and ensures that your flowers are fresh. ProFlowers' standard delivery fee ranges from $4.99 to $39.99, and is calculated based on time of year, delivery location, desired delivery date, and product selection. For same-day delivery you must order by 2pm in the recipient’s time zone, and the additional fee is only $4.99.

(Image credit: Telaflora)

3. Telaflora Best for same-day flower delivery TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Same-day delivery by local florists + Fun bouquets for any occasion + International delivery available

Teleflora offers a wide range of bouquets that are categorized by occasion. You can select from hundreds of beautiful floral arrangements for birthdays, sympathy, get well, Valentine's Day, and other occasions. You can also choose from Teleflora's 'Deal of the Day' bouquet, which allows you to pick a price and have an expert florist create an arrangement for you.

All of Teleflora's bouquets are made by a local florist, and are delivered in a vase. A $15.99 service fee is applied to all flower orders delivered in the US, but there's no additional fee if you select same-day or next-day delivery. To guarantee same-day delivery you must place your order before 3pm Monday through Friday, and before 12 noon on the weekend, in the recipient's time zone.

(Image credit: Bouqs)

4. Bouqs Best for unique, farm-fresh flowers TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Unique farm-fresh flowers and succulents + Seasonal promotions + Flower subscriptions Reasons to avoid - Limited same-day/next-day options - Regular orders take a few days

Bouqs first appeared on the TV show Shark Tank five years ago and was pitched by its founders as a farm-to-table flower delivery service. Bouqs supplies unique arrangements that are sourced from farms all over the world, guaranteeing a long-lasting fresh floral arrangement, wherever you're sending it to. You can even see where the farm supplying your flowers is located, and learn about how your flowers are grown.

If you select Bouqs as your florist, note that you may need to order in advance, as standard farm-to-table orders take four to six days to process, although you can choose to order from a local florist that offers same-day delivery depending on your location. Bouqs offers a subscription membership that gets you 30% off plus free shipping on every order. You'll also get a monthly $10 credit on regular orders and exclusive floral styles.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Amazon Best for convenient, fast flower delivery TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Free shipping for Prime Members + Convenient checkout + Cheap prices Reasons to avoid - Limited delivery options

While Amazon doesn't specialize in flowers, the retail giant does offer several floral bouquet options that qualify for free shipping, and it's a good choice for people who need to place a last-minute order and don't have time to research lots of options.

Prime members can select free one-day shipping on several beautiful arrangements. The flowers are shipped in a box in bud form for optimal vase life, and will bloom in two to three days. Amazon offers free overnight shipping to ensure freshness, but you can't select a Saturday, Sunday, or Monday delivery date. If you're not a Prime member, you can still select one-day shipping, but you'll be charged a delivery fee ranging from $15 to $30.

Valentine's sales and deals UK

Amazon - save up to 50% off Amazon devices

- save up to 50% off Amazon devices Asos - new customers get 15% off with code ASOSNEWBIE

- new customers get 15% off with code ASOSNEWBIE Boohoo - up to 80% off jackets, knits and boots

- up to 80% off jackets, knits and boots Lovehoney.co.uk - spice up your love life via the adults-only website

- spice up your love life via the adults-only website Very.co.uk - gifts and fashion for him and for her

The best flower delivery services in the UK

(Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

1. Bloom & Wild Best overall flower delivery service TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Floral and plant letterbox arrangements + Same-day delivery for London + Subscriptions available

Bloom & Wild claims to be the original letterbox flower delivery company and offers beautiful letterbox flowers and specialty gifts and plants. Your arrangement will be delivered straight through the letterbox by post, so the recipient doesn't need to be at home to take delivery. All Bloom & Wild's flowers are hand-packed with protective covers to ensure they arrive in pristine condition and come with arranging tips so that you can style your bouquet like a pro.



Bloom & Wild offers free next-day shipping across the UK and two-hour same-day delivery in London. For next-day delivery, you must place your order before 5:30 pm Monday through Friday.

(Image credit: Moonpig)

2. Moonpig Best value flower delivery service TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Affordable prices + Specialty gifts available + Bouquet of the month option Reasons to avoid - No same-day delivery option

Moonpig is best known for its fun, personalised greeting cards, but it also offers a flower delivery service that includes specialty gifts. You can choose floral arrangements that include chocolates, balloons, chocolates, wine, and, of course, a Moonpig greeting card.

All Moonpig's flowers come from British and Fairtrade farms, and each bouquet is designed in-house and sent in bud form to preserve freshness, which is guaranteed for five days. Prices start at just £18, which makes Moonpig one of the more affordable florists, and while same-day delivery isn't an option, you can select next-day delivery if you order by 9pm.

(Image credit: Floom)

3. Floom Best high-end florist TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Beautiful, high-end arrangements + Same-day delivery by local florist + Free delivery on your first order

Floom not only offers beautiful floral arrangements, but plants, cacti, and seasonal wreaths. Every item ordered through Floom is supplied by a local florist, and your flowers will be hand-delivered fresh in a vase. To see what bouquets are offered in your area, you need to enter your postcode before you browse.

Floom offers same-day delivery and charges are dependent on the delivery address. You can get free shipping on your first order over £40 when you sign up with your email address.

(Image credit: eflorist)

4. Eflorist Best selection of flowers TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Relatively inexpensive + Large selection of flowers + Letterbox deliveries Reasons to avoid - No Sunday delivery

Eflorist offers hundreds of bouquet options at several different price points, and you can narrow down your arrangement selection by price, with options starting at under £30. You can also browse by flower type, including hand-delivered flowers, flowers by courier, letterbox flowers, and plants.



Eflorist guarantees flower freshness for up to seven days and typically offers discounts throughout the year. You can select same-day delivery if you order before 3 pm and next-day delivery if you order before midnight, but Eflorist doesn't deliver on a Sunday. The service fee depends on which arrangement you choose.

(Image credit: Serenity)

5. Serenata Best for convenient, free flower delivery TODAY'S BEST DEALS View Site Reasons to buy + Free flower delivery 7 days/week + Great value + Next day delivery available

Serenata is an independent online florist that sources its flowers from suppliers around the country and are crafted in-house by its team of floral artists. The flower delivery service offers several beautiful bouquets and plant arrangements at reasonable prices. Serenata even offers a budget category where rates start at just £19.99.

The biggest upside to Serenata is that the florist offers free shipping seven days a week. You can even receive free next-day delivery if you order by 10 PM. Serenata also provides same-day delivery for £7.99 if you order before 3 PM Monday through Saturday.

You can also see our list of Valentine's Day flowers: the best online flower delivery services and the best Mother's Day Flowers.