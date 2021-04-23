Totally Rated: Is DJI still the king of the drones?

If you're looking for your quick fix of the latest reviews from the world of technology, this week's episode of Totally Rated is going to be right up your street.

In this week’s episode of Totally Rated, DJI unleashes a new flying machine on the world, Resident Evil Village treats us to record-breakingly tall vampire women and we lend a watchful eye to the new OnePlus Watch.

DJI still rules the skies

It’s drones up first, and the DJI Air 2S effortlessly flies past the recently-announced DJI FPV. The drone maker goes from strength to strength as the DJI Air 2S represents yet another soaring improvement over its predecessor.

Tom’s Guide’s Mike Prospero was impressed by the significantly upgraded DJI Air 2S drone, especially when it comes to its next-level video recording capabilities: “On its front is a gimbal-mounted 20 megapixel camera with a 1-inch sensor - that’s twice as large as the sensor in the DJI Mavic Air 2.

"Moreover, the Air 2S can also record video at 5.4K - the Air 2 maxed out at 4K."

(Image credit: Future)

Villages, vampires and violence, oh my!

Over to gaming now, where Capcom gave us a thrilling second Resident Evil Village demo with 60 minutes of playtime split between two sections. PS4 and PS5 players got a small Early Access window over the weekend while other platforms will have to wait until next month.

The second Resident Evil Village demo succeeded at giving players a brief vertical slice of what they can expect when the game launches on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC platforms on May 7.

(Image credit: Future)

Rachel Weber from GamesRadar gave her verdict: “The New Resident Evil demo is a tantalizing look at what we can expect from the full game later this month.

"You get the chance to run around the village. Meet some of the locals, some friendly, some not so much. There are plenty of clues to what you can expect from the full game.

"The demo is pretty short but there are still plenty to explore and hidden lore to find."

One to smartwatch?

(Image credit: Future)

In the realm of tech, OnePlus showed what its wearable smarts are made of with the new OnePlus Watch.

The OnePlus Smartwatch represents a solid wearable debut from OnePlus, as David Lumb from TechRadar explains: “The OnePlus Watch is a great first smartwatch from OnePlus, blowing pricier rivals away in a couple of key areas, with sleek looks and week-long battery life.

Kate Kozuch of Tom’s Guide shared some criticism of the OnePlus Watch, however, saying: "buying the OnePlus Watch right now comes with some caveats.

"You might want to hold off on a purchase until it gets some key updates like GPS and general performance improvements to work out all the bugs."

