Top 5 deals from Jacky's at GITEX Shopper 2018

GITEX Shopper 2018 in full swing and there are enough deals out there to make buyers dizzy. This year Jacky’s is setting itself apart by offering ten lucky consumers who spend over AED 499, a full-fledged holiday package to South Africa and exciting flash sales on the GITEX floor. With a ton of deals and bargains on offer at Jacky’s, spending AED 499 is going to be very easy.

Here are our top picks from Jacky’s Electronics

1. HP Pavilion x360 + Antivirus + Yashica carry case + Headset + Mouse + 1TB HDD

The x360 is a 14-inch touchscreen convertible laptop that has solid all-round performance. It has a 360-degree hinge and packs in a 7th generation i3 Intel processor, 4GB RAM and 1TB internal hard drive.

Jacky’s is selling the x360 for AED 3,109 with a bunch of freebies including antivirus software, a Yashica carry case, headset, mouse and a 1TB hard drive.

2. Huawei P20 Pro + Havit wireless charger + Powerbank + Huawei Freebuds

The P20 Pro has gained a lot of traction since its release earlier this year and continues to gain momentum thanks to a ground breaking triple camera setup, excellent low-light capabilities, a processor that packs a substantial punch and a battery life that can easily get you through a full day.

At Jacky’s you can pick up this impressive piece of tech for just AED 2,399 including premium giveaways such as a Havit wireless charger + a 6,800 mac battery and Huawei’s wireless Freebuds earphones.

3. Lenovo Ideapad 330S + Antivirus + Yashica carry case + Headset + Mouse + Canon printer + Bluetooth speaker

Lenovo’s latest Ideapad is a well designed notebook featuring 8th generation Intel processors, slim profile, thin bezels and runs on Windows 10.

You can pick up the Ideapad 330S from Jacky’s for just AED 1,899 bundled with goodies such as antivirus software, Yashica carry case, headset, mouse, Canon printer and a Bluetooth speaker.

4. Samsung Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8 is not the newest Samsung flagship around and is superseded by the pricey Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9. However, it is still a powerful phone with a premium design and speedy innards and is now more affordable than ever.

Jacky’s is currently selling the Galaxy S8 for an attractive price of AED 1,699.

5. AOC 50 Inch Smart LED TV + AED 140 gift voucher

The AOC 50-inch smart TV is a good bargain for those looking for a big screen TV on a budget. It features an 4K Ultra HD resolution, good sound, wide color gamut and decent viewing angles.

You can get this TV from Jacky’s at a marked down price of AED 1,249 coupled with a gift voucher word AED 140.