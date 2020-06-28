Excellent Surface Pro 7 deals return this weekend

We've been seeing these Surface Pro 7 deals hitting the US and the UK over the past few months, but prices rose once again at Best Buy last week. Never fear, though, Amazon has now matched those excellent offers, bringing the mid-range and turbo charged Surface Pro 7 with a Black Type Cover keyboard to US shoppers for less.

That means you can pick up the i5 configuration for $799 right now, and the i7 model for $1,299. We've only seen these prices on the latter model in 2020. That means they still represent some hot discounts that will no doubt prove popular with those looking to use their new tablet for more power-intensive programs.

Over in the UK, we're seeing similar discounts bring Surface Pro 7 deals back down in price, though you're not going to be receiving a free keyboard with these offers unfortunately. You will, however, find a £110 discount on the cheaper model (now £789) and a £220 price cut on the i7 version as well. These devices first dropped to these prices earlier this year, so there's still likely to be some competition out there for that stock.

We're rounding up these Surface Pro 7 deals below, but if you're after more you can always take a look at the best Surface Pro sales and prices going on right now.

Surface Pro 7 deals in the US

Surface Pro 7 | i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD | Black Type Cover | $1,029.99 $799.90 at Amazon

You can find the mid-range level Surface Pro 7 back on sale at Amazon for a recognizable $799 price tag this weekend, and it includes the Black Type Cover accessory to boot. This will serve you well for a massive range of tasks beyond simply surfing the web.

Surface Pro 7 | i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD | Black Type Cover | $1,629 $1,299 at Amazon

Upgrade to the i7 configuration, however, and you boost every spec inside the Surface Pro 7. You're saving $400 on the tablet with the keyboard accessory as well here, an excellent return to a popular Surface Pro deal.

Surface Pro 7 deals in the UK

Surface Pro 7 | i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD | £899 £789 at Currys

You don't get the keyboard accessory here, but Currys have knocked £110 off the price of the tablet. You're picking up an i5 processor with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD - perfect for light to mid-range workflows that don't require the full 256GB of storage space. You can pick up the i3 version with 4GB RAM for £699, but for the sake of the extra £100 we'd recommend boosting that spec slightly here.

Surface Pro 7 | i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | £1,169 £989 at Currys

Want to boost your storage but don't like the look of higher price tags on premium configurations? This version offers the same 8GB of RAM and 10th generation i5 processor as above, but doubles your SSD.

Surface Pro 7 | i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD | £1,449 £1,229 at Currys

If you want to use your Surface Pro 7 for media editing or other high-performance processes, you'll want to take a look at this £220 saving on the i7 configuration. With a powerful processor and 16GB RAM at your disposal, there's plenty this tablet can get done, and 256GB of storage is a great shout as well.

More Surface Pro 7 deals

