This weekend's gaming laptop deals feature RTX cards for bargain prices

Weekend gaming laptop deals hunters will be pleased to note we're in an absolute sweet spot right now. Nestled in between the now-past Labor Day sales and the rapidly encroaching Black Friday sales event, we're seeing some great offers drop from Newegg and Best Buy - although we can't say for how long they'll be around.

Our favorite gaming laptop deal this weekend has to be this stellar $250 off HP Omen 15 retailing for just $999.99. Considering how premium these laptops are, that's a great price, not least because you're bagging a brand-new Ryzen 7

4800H, 512GB SSD and a GTX 1660Ti - super well-rounded specs for the price point.

Want to go even cheaper? Newegg has just knocked $100 off this RTX 2060 equipped MSI GF65 Thin, making it just $899 right now. That's easily one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen on an RTX specced machine, and, considering you're also getting a 512GB SSD and 120Hz screen, it's also got plenty more premium appointments too.

For those looking for some higher-end machines, check out this Asus Zephyrus M15 at Best Buy for $1,149.99 (was $1,299) and this Gigabyte Aorus 7 at Newegg for $1,349 (was $1,599). Both these machines are rocking some hefty price cuts right now, and are absolutely great buys if you're on the hunt for a gaming laptop that'll be able to square up to high settings.

And last, but certainly not least, is this beastly Asus Zephyrus S at Newegg for $1,599.99 (was $2,999). That's a $1,400 price cut on a machine that's capable of the smoothest of frame rates, not least because of that RTX 2080 card packed inside.



Weekend gaming laptop deals at Best Buy and Newegg

HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,249.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 this week on a stunning HP Omen at Best Buy. The Omen range features the slickest gaming laptops offered by HP and certainly can give any Alienware or Razer a run for their money. Featuring one of the fastest processors from AMD - the Ryzen 7 4800H, plus a GTX 1660Ti, this machine will perform fantastically at 1080p gaming. A 144Hz screen rounds off the specs here for a superbly well-rounded gaming laptop.

MSI GF65 Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999 $899 at Newegg

An RTX 2060 GPU should bring this MSI GF65 Thin to your attention this weekend. A $100 saving from Newegg makes this one of the cheapest gaming laptop deals we've seen rocking an RTX graphics card and you're also getting a 512GB SSD and 120Hz screen. Downsides? There's only one at this price. It's got a slightly older Intel Core i5-9300H processor, which while still speedy, isn't the newest generation on the market.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M15 gaming laptop: $1,299 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

While pricey, this Asus Zephyrus M15 has quite possibly the coolest, sleekest looking aesthetic of any gaming laptop around. It's almost too cool, and, with a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and GTX 1660 Ti, it runs along rather speedily as well.

Gigabyte Aorus 7 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $1,599 $1,349 at Newegg

It's not often you see these Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptops go on sale and this one's looking particularly tempting - especially if you're on the hunt for a larger display. With an RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Intel Core i7-10750H, a $250 saving from Newegg makes this one excellent value for money.

Asus Zephyrus S 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $2,999 $1,599.99 at Newegg

We don't normally feature gaming laptop deals this pricey at TechRadar, but this Asus Zephyrus S is getting a $1,400 price cut this week at Newegg - outstanding value. That's one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen on an RTX 2080 equipped laptop, and the 144hz screen, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD are also great additions. Our only foible is the processor being the slightly older Intel Core i7-8750H, but don't let that stop you from checking out this beastly machine.

