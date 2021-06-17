This HP gaming desktop offers an RTX 3060 Ti and Core i5 for just $1024.99

We've just spotted what has to be one of the cheapest RTX 3060 Ti pre-builts we've seen so far, this HP Pavilion TG01 gaming desktop for $1024.99 - which is currently $100 off thanks to a weekly sale at HP.

Before you ask - to get the above price you'll have to add an RTX 3060 Ti in the graphics card selection and also a 400 watt power supply. Adding both of those will result in a hefty upcharge - around $400 - but it's definitely worth it if you're looking for sheer bang for the buck.

While most would have never previously advocated buying a pre-built gaming PC over building your own, because the price of an RTX 3060 Ti is on average around $1,100 on auction sites by itself, going pre-built is definitely the way to go right now.

The above build at HP will score you that RTX 3060 Ti, an Intel Core i5-10400 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which you can all upgrade for varying upcharges. We'd definitely recommend adding a 512GB SSD for $40 since it's a fairly cheap upgrade and will double your speedy storage space for all those games.

One thing worth noting here is that the current shipping date for these machines is 07/29/2021 over at HP, so there's a bit of a wait until you get your shiny new PC. It's also worth noting that the yearly Prime Day deals are set to land next Monday (22nd June), although we don't expect there to be much action on cheap graphics cards.

