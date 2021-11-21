Quick - Samsung's OLED Chromebook gets a $150 discount in epic Black Friday deal

Samsung's Black Friday Chromebook deals this weekend feature the stunning Galaxy Chromebook 2 for just $399.99 (was $549) - that's almost half-price for one of the most premium machines you can get in this price range.

It's pricey (for a Chromebook), but the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the world's first to feature an OLED display, and it's a great choice if you're looking for something with a bit more power than the usual cheap-and-cheerful fare.

Available in a rather eye-catching Fiesta Red color and a more subdued Mercury Gray, the 13.3-inch Galaxy Chromebook 2 features a lightweight aluminum chassis, Intel Celeron processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD. While all the specs are solid here, it's the overall combination of a quality build and spacious storage drive that makes this one a winner in our books.

If you're looking for something with more power, then we'd advocate going for one of this week's Black Friday deals on something like a Dell XPS 13 or MacBook. However, if you're looking to do browser-based tasks or simply sit back and watch a show or two on a lavish OLED display, then this Black Friday Galaxy Chromebook 2 deal is a very good choice.

Outside the US? See more of today's best Chromebook deals in your region just below.

Today's best Black Friday Chromebook deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $699 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $699 $349.99 at Samsung

Save $350 - The Galaxy Chromebook 2 stands above cheaper options thanks to its stunning OLED display, lovely aluminum chassis, and surprisingly powerful Core i3 processor. Weighing just 2.7lbs, this one's got a 128GB SSD, too - very handy indeed if you're not planning on using cloud storage options. Available in both a gorgeous, eye-catching Fiesta Red and a rather subdued Mercury Gray color.

