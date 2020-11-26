Don't miss this $30 iPhone XS - the best Black Friday iPhone deal today

So, we've been following this year's Black Friday iPhone deals with an intense curiosity. You could say we're obsessed even. But, one thing's for certain - we know a good offer when we see one.

One Black Friday iPhone deal in particular has caught our eye today - the iPhone XS for $1 a month at AT&T.

OK, so this iPhone is a little long in the tooth now, having been released way back in the heady times of 2018, but don't discount it - yesteryear's flagship is still one hell of an iPhone. It's still packing an incredible super-retina OLED display, speedy Apple A12 Bionic chip, and a really, really premium build overall.

Want to know the best part? Unlike other Black Friday iPhone deals, this cheap iPhone XS at AT&T isn't part of a trade-in deal - all you need to do is buy it with a new unlimited plan and voila - a flagship iPhone for just $30. That's it.

For more great offers, see today's best Black Friday iPhone deals, or alternatively, bag yourself some really, really cheap tech at our main Black Friday deals page.

Black Friday iPhone deals at AT&T: $30 iPhone XS

A fantastic deal on an older device Apple iPhone XS: $1/month with a new unlimited plan at AT&T

Don't miss AT&T's latest Black Friday iPhone deal - a chance to score 2018's flagship Apple iPhone XS for just $1 a month (over 30 month). No trade-ins are required here, simply pick up your device with a new unlimited data plan and voila - super cheap iPhone!

Total cost: $30 | Monthly cost: $1 (over 30 mo)View Deal

Other great Black Friday iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Verizon's latest Black Friday flash sale has landed us one of the cheapest prices yet on the new iPhone 12 this week. Available now is a really generous $700 off trade-in deal that's eligible with a new unlimited line. Together, you're looking at paying just $99 for your phone over 24 months after your monthly rebate.

Total cost: $99 | Monthly cost: $4.16 (24 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: free with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

A total saving of up to $700 is up for grabs right now with AT&T's first round of iPhone 12 Mini deals - effectively giving you the potential to score a free device. Trade-in an old device and buy your new one with a new unlimited plan and you'll then you'll score a hefty rebate over 30 months.

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0 (30 mo)View Deal