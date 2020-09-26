This Corsair HS60 Pro is under $50 in Amazon's latest gaming headset deals

If you're after a cheap gaming headset, you might not be bothered with wireless connection and fancy customization software. However, you can pick up far more than you might think for under $50 right now, as Amazon's gaming headset deals hit the Corsair HS60 Pro.

Amazon has cut the price of this Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC gaming headset by $20 this weekend, bringing the price down to $49.99. That's the cheapest we've ever seen it and, considering its feature set, such a low price makes it a must-buy for gamers on a budget.

You're getting virtual 7.1 surround sound, a noise-canceling mic, memory foam cushion pads, and 50mm high-density neodymium drivers packed inside these cups. That's a list of specs you just don't find on gaming headsets at this price point. Reviews look strong as well, with plenty of critics celebrating high quality sound at a low price point.

You'll find more information on this Corsair gaming headset deal below, you'll also find more cheap gaming headset deals available further down the page as well.

Today's best gaming headset deal

Corsair HS60 Pro gaming headset: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

There's a ton of features packed into this cheap gaming headset - 7.1 surround sound on PC, a noice-canceling mic, memory foam ear cushions, and Discord certification to name a few. You'll also get great quality audio here as well, with compatibility across Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and of course PC.

