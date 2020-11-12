Early Black Friday deal: this cheap Bluetooth speaker from JBL is a steal

If you're looking for a cheap Bluetooth speaker to blast your tunes, this Walmart-exclusive early Black Friday deal could be your best bet.

For just $50, you can get your hands on the JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth Speaker, allowing you to take your music on-the-go without breaking the bank. You'll have to act fast though, this Walmart Black Friday deal ends today. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best JBL speaker deals in your region.)

Black Friday deals at Walmart: JBL Flip Essential

JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth Speaker: $50 at Walmart

A smaller, cheaper Bluetooth speaker is down to a properly budget price as part of Walmart's early Black Friday deals, if you want portable audio for your devices. This is an online-only deal, according to the retailer.View Deal

The JBL Flip Essential comes with 10-hours of playback, and an IPX7 water-resistance rating, making it durable enough to take to the beach or provide some background music at the pool. It can even be submerged in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Like most JBL portable speakers, it comes with a durable and rugged fabric grille, and rubber housings that should keep all the inner workings protected from the elements.

In terms of sound, the JBL Flip Essential comes with dual external passive radiators that should deliver powerful, bass-heavy audio – and with the ability to connect two speakers together, you have the option to create a really impressive soundstage at a low price.

Connectivity comes courtesy of Bluetooth 4.1 – not the most recent wireless transmission standard, but enough to comfortably pair the speaker with your phone.

