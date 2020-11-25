This Apple MacBook Pro (M1) Black Friday deal is still going – but not for long

If you missed out on saving $50 on the new Apple MacBook Pro (M1) over at Amazon, don't worry, you can still get this Black Friday MacBook deal by heading over to B&H Photo – while it lasts (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): $1,299.99 $1,249.99 at B&H Photo

B&H Photo is also offering the the new MacBook Pro with M1 chip for $50 off if you don't want to go with Amazon. Like with Amazon, this deal applies to both the 256GB and 512GB models, so you don't have to compromise and still save some money.View Deal

We saw the newly released MacBook Pro 13-inch with the new Apple M1 chip drop to $1,249 over at Amazon last week - something that surely prompted B&H Photo to do the same - which came as a major surprise to us.

While other MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models are definitely going to get a price cut thanks to the release of the latest generation MacBooks with the new Apple silicon, you generally don't see any sales on a brand new Apple product less than a month after they're announced.

And while $50 might not be the biggest savings imaginable - especially when you're paying almost $1,300 for a laptop - it's still the best deal you're going to find on the new M1-powered MacBook Pro, so you might as well take advantage while you can and save yourself some cash.

Apple MacBook Pro (M1) deals in your region

If you're not in the US, you can still get a great deal on the Apple MacBook Pro (M1) no matter where you are in the world.

Today's best Apple Macbook Pro 13" (M1 2020) deals Black Friday Sale ends in 02 days 09 hrs 41 mins 05 secs Apple Macbook Pro 13" (M1... Apple $1,299 View Deal View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell