These portable HDDs are getting deep discounts for Amazon Prime Day

It's not just external hard drives for PS4 that are getting nice Prime Day discounts. Amazon is also giving desktop and portable HDDs for PCs excellent price cuts for Prime Day 2020 so you can expand your computer's storage space for much less.

Such popular brands as LaCie, WD and Seagate are getting up to 43% off, with products like the LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External Hard Drive now setting you back $104.99 and the WD 12TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive only costing $174.99 with 30% discounts.

Whether you're a content creator with large capacity needs for your large media files, or a gamer who needs more space to store your AAA games, external HDDs are the terrific and cost-effective solution for you. And, thanks to these deals, they're even cheaper now.

LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD: $144.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Save 30%. Shock, drop, dust and water-resistant, LaCie's portable external hard drives are just the ticket if you want to increase your storage space and have your files with you wherever you go. This USB 3.0/2.0-compatible rugged, travel-friendly drive is perfect for creators who are constantly on-the-go.View Deal

WD 12TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive: $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Expect fast data transfers, plug-and-play USB 3.0 connectivity and lots of additional storage – a whopping 12TB to be exact – with this external storage drive from WD. For Amazon Prime Day, this HDD is 30% cheaper.View Deal

Seagate Expansion Desktop 10TB External Hard Drive HDD: $199.97 $169.99 at Amazon

Photographers, videographer and designers could always use that extra 10TB of space. With Seagate's Expansion Desktop hard drive, you're getting exactly that without paying a lot. This isn't portable, but it's great for storing all those files you want to keep safe at home or in your office.

View Deal

Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB Portable External Hard Drive: $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon

Keep your files portable and with you while you're on-the-go with this 2TB portable HDD in Black (though the Blue one is also discounted). Use it as your backup or as your main storage when traveling.View Deal

Seagate Backup Plus 5TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD: $159.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Get more bang for your buck. Not only are you getting 5TB of additional space in a portable form factor, but this HDD also comes with a 2-month Adobe CC Photography subscription and a two-year Rescue Service.View Deal

Toshiba Canvio Advance 4TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Keep your files portable and with you while you're on-the-go with this 4TB portable HDD in Black (though the Blue one is also discounted 10%). Use it as your backup or as your main storage when traveling.View Deal

Toshiba Canvio Slim 2TB Portable External Hard Drive: $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon

Have lots of extra storage space while traveling light with the ultra slim & lightweight Toshiba Canvio Slim. It's an incredibly affordable portable hard drive as well. At under $75, it's an excellent option for budget-minded consumers.View Deal

Seagate Expansion Desktop 6TB External Hard Drive HDD: $124.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Photographers, videographer and designers could always use that extra 6TB of space. With Seagate's Expansion Desktop hard drive, you're getting exactly that without paying a lot. This isn't portable, but it's great for storing all those files you want to keep safe at home or in your office.

View Deal

If nothing here takes your fancy then it's worth keeping an eye on Black Friday deals, when we're expecting even more discounts on external hard drives and even their more robust SSD counterparts.

