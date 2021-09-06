These noise-cancelling headphones are $150 cheaper thanks to this incredible deal

Good noise-cancelling headphones rarely come cheap, but this fantastic deal from Amazon proves that you don't have to break the bank.

Right now, you can buy the Audio-Technica ATH-ANC900BT for $149 – that's a saving of $150 and a huge 50% discount on the wireless noise-cancellers. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best noise-cancelling headphones deals in your region.)

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deal

Audio-Technica ATH-ANC900BT: $299 $149 at Amazon

Save $150 – If you need a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, look no further than this excellent deal from Amazon, which cuts the cost of these Audio-Technica headphones in half. For your money you're getting Bluetooth 5 connectivity, 35 hours of battery life, and a quick hear-through option. And, with large 40mm drivers, you can expect a powerful audio performance, too.View Deal

While we haven't tested the Audio-Technia ATH-ANC900BT for ourselves, the specs that come with these noise-cancelling headphones are pretty impressive.

Audio-Technica has a great reputation when it comes to sound performance, and we'd expect more of the same from this model, which boasts 40mm drivers and carbon coated diaphragms for a “dynamic audio performance”, as well as support for aptX and AAC codecs.

Bluetooth 5 connectivity means these wireless headphones should provide a strong connection to your devices, while a 35-hour battery life should be more than enough to see you through a week of commuting.

Alongside the active noise cancellation is a quick hear-through mode, which should allow you to hear your surroundings. It's a handy feature if you want to keep your ears free for train announcements, or for when you want to have a quick conversation without removing your headphones.

Not in the US? Check out the best noise-cancelling headphones deals in your region below: