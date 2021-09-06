Trending

These noise-cancelling headphones are $150 cheaper thanks to this incredible deal

By

That's 50% off

Good noise-cancelling headphones rarely come cheap, but this fantastic deal from Amazon proves that you don't have to break the bank. 

Right now, you can buy the Audio-Technica ATH-ANC900BT for $149 – that's a saving of $150 and a huge 50% discount on the wireless noise-cancellers. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best noise-cancelling headphones deals in your region.)

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deal

Audio-Technica ATH-ANC900BT: $299 $149 at Amazon
Save $150 – If you need a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, look no further than this excellent deal from Amazon, which cuts the cost of these Audio-Technica headphones in half. For your money you're getting Bluetooth 5 connectivity, 35 hours of battery life, and a quick hear-through option. And, with large 40mm drivers, you can expect a powerful audio performance, too.View Deal

While we haven't tested the Audio-Technia ATH-ANC900BT for ourselves, the specs that come with these noise-cancelling headphones are pretty impressive. 

Audio-Technica has a great reputation when it comes to sound performance, and we'd expect more of the same from this model, which boasts 40mm drivers and carbon coated diaphragms for a “dynamic audio performance”, as well as support for aptX and AAC codecs. 

Bluetooth 5 connectivity means these wireless headphones should provide a strong connection to your devices, while a 35-hour battery life should be more than enough to see you through a week of commuting. 

Alongside the active noise cancellation is a quick hear-through mode, which should allow you to hear your surroundings. It's a handy feature if you want to keep your ears free for train announcements, or for when you want to have a quick conversation without removing your headphones. 

Olivia Tambini
Olivia Tambini

Olivia is TechRadar's Audio & Music Editor, covering everything from headphones to music streaming services. Based in TechRadar's London offices, she's a popular music graduate who worked in the music industry before finding her calling in journalism. She's previously been interviewed on BBC Radio 5 Live on the subject of multi-room audio, chaired panel discussions on diversity in music festival lineups, and her bylines include T3, Stereoboard, Top Ten Reviews Creative Bloq, and Croco Magazine.  In her spare time Olivia likes gardening, painting, and hanging with her cat Ethel and golden retriever Dora.
