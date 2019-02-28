These new SIM only deals from iD are the best around for low data points

Recently, we've been absolutely inundated with big data SIM only deals. Between Three's unbeatable unlimited data option, Smarty's commitment-free AYCE offer or Vodafone's massive 100GB tariff - we've been spoilt for choice (find out more from our news story). The one thing we haven't really had is a brilliant, cheap SIMO offer...until now.

iD Mobile - Carphone Warehouse's very own network - has released a set of SIM only deals at an incredibly affordable price. iD has added 50% of extra data on each of its SIM plans, elevating its already favourable pricing to a position of market-leading excellence.



Our standout pick from these offerings is a 4.5GB of data SIMO for just £8 per month. No other network or retailer can beat that price for a data limit that will suit the large majority of smartphone users in the UK.

You can see all of the best picks from iD below or, if you're having second thoughts and feel like you would rather go for all out on a SIMO, then take a look at our unlimited SIM only deals page.

The standout iD SIM only deal

iD | 1 month contract | 4.5GB data | 500 minutes | Unlimited texts | £8 per month

Here it is...our favourite low-cost SIM only deal of the moment. Yes you can go cheaper but there is absolutely no denying that £8 is an unbelievably good price for almost 5GB of data each month. If you've been looking for a reasonable amount of data without breaking the bank, here it is.

View Deal

iD SIM only deals: the best of the rest

4.5GB not sound like quite enough data for you? Do your podcast downloading habits and Google Map navigating surpass that amount? Well iD's 50% extra offer extends to higher data points, too. You may find that one of these three tariffs is a better fit for you:

iD | 1 month contract | 7.5GB data | 500 minutes | Unlimited texts | £10pm



iD | 1 month contract | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £12.50pm



iD | 1 month contract | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £15pm





What is iD Mobile?

iD Mobile is a sub-section of Carphone Warehouse so you can rest assured that it is a trustworthy source for your new phone deal. It piggybacks off the Three network's coverage, so pretty good for most parts of the UK. And you can use roaming in 50 destinations around the world.

You can check out the competition by heading to our dedicated SIM only deals guide