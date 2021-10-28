These new Alienware PCs are way too sexy

Dell upgraded its Alienware Aurora gaming PC series in time for the 25th anniversary – as well as Black Friday deals hunting – which not only means better specs but also a brand new design. The Aurora R13 and Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 will be the first desktops in the series released with a redesigned look.

This new design features 50% more internal chassis space than previous editions of each model, while seeing an overall 5% increase in graphics performance. There’s also an optional scratch-resistant and EMI shielded clear side panel that will become available globally.

Both the Aurora R13 and Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 are out now, with the former at a starting price of $1,479.99 and the latter priced at $1,249.99. They’re also both available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colors.

It’s too soon to say for sure whether the new models will be included in the flood of Dell Black Friday deals over the next few weeks, but given past experience, we’re expecting to see even better prices on these newly redesigned desktops than the ones we’re seeing now. They’re definitely going to be some of the most sought after Black Friday PC gaming deals we’ll see, if so.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Dell) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Dell) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Dell) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Dell)

Analysis: What’s inside the chassis?

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 includes up to AMD Ryzen 9 processors, as well as the best graphics cards available, up to either the AMD Radeon RX 6900XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090. It also includes DDR4 XMP RAM (up to 128GB 3600Mhz), and 4TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD Support (with 2TB Boot and 2TB Storage).

The Aurora R13 is the more powerful model and includes up to 12th-Generation Intel Core i9 processors. Like the Ryzen Edition R14, the R13 comes with graphics cards up to either the AMD Radeon RX 6900XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090. It also features DDR5 RAM (up to 128GB 3600Mhz or 64GB 4400Mhz), and PCI-Express 5.0 support.

Both models come with two 120mm fans and can be equipped with up to two more, with the R13 model also featuring a liquid cooling option.

Pre-built dedicated gaming PCs are always a good choice for gamers who want something future-proofed immediately, with options to customize parts in the future. These PCs are also solid options for those suffering from the ongoing GPU and CPU shortages, with great specs all around.

Once you begin to add on extras, however, those starting prices can get a little steep. But there are sure to be some Black Friday computer deals this year, and we anticipate that Cyber Monday will also have some great sales.