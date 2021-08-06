These GoPro Hero 8 Black bundles combine big savings and plenty of accessories

GoPro Hero 8 Black deals are a regular sight these days, however we've spotted two bundles on offer this weekend that can offer even better value than normal. Those looking to get up and running with a range of accessories straight from the get go should head to Amazon, where you'll find a $349.99 price on a bundle that typically sells for around $400.

That's $50 saved on a massive collection of accessories, including a shorty, head strap, 32GB SD card, and two rechargeable batteries. However, if you're not looking to spend quite so much, GoPro's own Hero 8 Black deals are back with a cheaper bundle.

For $279.99 you can pick up the camera itself (usually $299.99), a year's GoPro subscription (worth $49.99), and a 32GB SD card (available for around $10). That's a total saving of $79.99 and the lowest price currently available. We generally tend to see GoPro offering bigger bundles than this, with accessories included that bring the total closer to the $349.99 price offered by Amazon. However, those looking to spend as little as possible are getting even better value right now.

GoPro Hero 8 Black | shorty, head strap, 32GB SD card, 2 rechargeable batteries: $400 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for a GoPro Hero 8 Black with all the trimmings, you'll find an excellent bundle deal available at Amazon. For $349.99 you're getting the camera itself as well as $105 worth of accessories on top. Taking GoPro's $299.99 MSRP as a base, that means you're saving $50 and getting everything you need straight from the off.View Deal

GoPro Hero 8 Black | 1 year GoPro subscription, 32GB SD card: $359.98 $279.99 at GoPro

Save $79.99 - GoPro is throwing in a year GoPro subscription with this discounted Hero 8 Black, and also dropping the price by $20 over the $299.99 MSRP. Take that $10 SD card and $50 subscription into account and you're saving nearly $80 overall here, with a $279.99 price that's currently unbeaten by other retailers.View Deal

If you're looking for something with a top of the line resolution, better battery life, and improved stabilization, the GoPro Hero 9 Black might be a better choice. You're also picking up that new front facing display, and Hindsight capture which can roll back footage up to 30 seconds from before you hit record.

If you're not looking to spend quite so much, take a look at the best cheap action camera deals available right now, or for those who want to take it to the next level, we're also rounding up all the latest drone deals as well.