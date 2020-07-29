These cheap laptop deals should be at the top of your back to school shopping list

Back to school shopping in 2020 looks a lot different. With the Fall semester still in the air and growing uncertainty about how education will look in the coming months, many are preparing to learn from home. Whether you're starting college or you're shopping for younger students, you may be after cheap laptop deals to see you through the first few months of this school year.

It's a great time to be shopping, however. There are plenty of cheap laptops for students on offer right now, from everyday Chromebooks to more expensive, but far more powerful, computers designed for heavier use. You'll find the 11.6-inch HP Chromebook available for just $169 at Best Buy this week, thanks to a $50 discount. If you're looking for something with a larger screen, you'll find the 14-inch HP model available for $80 less as well, now $319.

There are savings all the way up the scale, finishing up at this excellent Dell XPS 13 offer bringing luxury computing down to just $699, a $150 discount. All of that means you can grab some particularly cheap laptop deals right now. If you're still struggling with that back to school shopping list we're rounding up the best prices on a cheap setup further down the page as well. Or, you can check out the latest back to school sales of 2020.

Cheap laptop deals

Back to school laptop deals for students

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook | $219 $169 at Best Buy

If you're just looking for a cheap laptop to surf the web without having to worry about updates and paying for power you won't use, this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook will suit you fine. There's 4GB RAM and an Intel Celeron processor to keep things snappy and 32GB of onboard storage as well.

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook | $399 $319 at Best Buy

You might want a larger display if you're going to use your new Chromebook for schoolwork, however. This HP laptop adds a 14-inch panel to keep everything visible as well as a handy 2-in-1 design that can easily convert into a tablet. You're getting 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage in here and save $80 as well as taking $20 off all Office apps.

2020 Acer Aspire 3 14-inch laptop + backpack | $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

This 2020 model Acer Aspire 3 boosts your RAM up to a fantastic 12GB. You're also getting 128GB of SSD storage in here, as well as an A9 processor, so there's plenty of room if you're looking for a cheap laptop for lighter work or browsing. This deal also comes with a handy backpack and mouse pad as well.

HP 14 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook | $629 $499 at Best Buy

With 8GB RAM under the hood and an Intel i3 processor, this HP Chromebook offers some multi-tasking power for those looking to for heavier use. Plus, you can save up to 30% on a mouse at the same time when you pick up this particular Chromebook.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop | $849.99 $699.99 at Dell

Dell has cut $120 off this entry level Dell XPS 13, which means you can pick it up for just $699 right now. That's an excellent price on a premium machine, with a 10th generation i5 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD under the hood.

Your back to school shopping list sorted

Back to school shopping can be a little overwhelming at the best of times, and now that 2020 is so up in the air things are even more difficult. We still don't know if schools will resume for the Fall semester, so we've rounded up the best tech deals you can pick up now to save cash later on, regardless of whether you find yourself in a classroom soon or not.

