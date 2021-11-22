These Black Friday wireless earbuds deals see the Sony WF-1000XM3 drop to lowest price

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds have plummeted to their lowest price in the US and the UK in some incredible Black Friday deals from Amazon. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Usually $199.99 in the US, Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony earbuds to just $128, saving you $71.99 – a deal made even more impressive when you consider their original $230.

UK buyers can also get the Sony WF-1000XM3 at an all-time-low price, where Amazon has reduced them from £129 to £115 – and while £14 may not seem like the biggest saving it's actually £105 off the original RRP.

If you're an Amazon Prime member you can even save an extra 5% by ticking the relevant check box – bringing these earbuds down to just £109.75.

Today's best Sony wireless earbuds Black Friday deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $199.99 Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $199.99 $128 at Amazon

Save $71.99 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the WF-1000XM3, with Amazon slashing over $70 off the noise-cancelling earbuds for Black Friday. For your money you're getting ANC, a stellar audio performance, and a stylish design.

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £129 Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £129 £115 at Amazon

Save £14 – The WF-1000XM3 have hit their lowest price in the UK, and though that discount may not seem like much, it's excellent compared to their £220 RRP. Among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy today, these buds offer great ANC, an excellent sound, and a snug fit. Note: Amazon Prime members can apply an additional 5% discount by ticking the onscreen checkbox bringing this deal down to £109.75.

When the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds were released back in 2019 we gave them five stars and even awarded them Product of the Year.

While they have now been usurped by the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, they are no less fantastic. The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds come with great noise cancellation, a comfy design and they can conjure a wide, expansive soundstage, with believable spatial detail.

If you're after a new pair of earbuds and don't want to splash out too much, you can't beat these earbuds that are at their lowest price ever on Amazon right now. They might sell out though, so if you think this deal is for you you'll want to act fast.

More Sony wireless earbud deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Sony's wireless earbuds from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK