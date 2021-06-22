These AnyCubic 3D printer deals are astonishing – now there's no excuse not to give it a try

While you'd expect most Prime Day deals to cover things like TVs, phones, and laptops, there are some great savings to be found on those gadgets you've had your eye on for a while but could never justify buying... like a 3D printer.



Not that these are any 3D printers – AnyCubic makes some of the best-known printers in the business, coveted by professionals and newcomers to the hobby alike. Chances are if you've found yourself watching tutorials on YouTube or reading guides online out of curiosity then you'll have heard of AnyCubic alongside other brands like Elegoo and Formlabs, all solid choices with a reputation for incredible quality.



You don't need a reason to buy one either. Whether you're looking to breathe life into some prototypes you're developing, wanting to get into cosplay and prop making as a side-hustle, or you're sick of overpaying to add to your growing army of tabletop miniatures, the deals we've found below are sure to tickle your fancy.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for 3D printer deals in your region).

Today's best AnyCubic 3D Printer on Prime Day

Incredible savings AnyCubic Photon Mono 3D Printer: $299.99 $199.99 on Amazon

Save $100 – The AnyCubic Photon Mono is one of the best resin printers on the market, beloved by hobbyists for its ability to make miniatures and figurines with precise details. With its high accuracy and fast print speed, this is an absolute must-buy for anyone looking to get started in the hobby. Don't forget to apply the 20% coupon on the listing page for the full discount!View Deal

AnyCubic Photon Mono X 3D Printer: $ 6 99.99 $559.99 on Amazon

Save $140 – Don't miss the additional 20% coupon for the AnyCubic Photon Mono X! Up to 3x times faster than most resin-based 3D printers, you're also getting a sizable print capacity for large figurines and models, making this a great option for prototyping and hobbyists. View Deal

AnyCubic Mega S 3D Printer: $339.99 $279.99 on Amazon

Save $60 – The AnyCubic Mega is a fantastic choice for newcomers to 3D printing, with an easy setup and quality of life features like Resume Print and Sensor Detection to resume printing after a power outage or any other unexpected stoppage. Being a filament printer, you can watch as the extruder gets to work building your model before your eyes.View Deal

AnyCubic Mega X 3D Printer: $569.99 $509.99 on Amazon

Save $60 – Bigger is always better, right? With a larger build space, the AnyCubic Mega X can print models that 90% of other printers on the markets are too small to accommodate. This high precision filament printer can achieve high detail and is easy to set up right out of the box, perfect for newcomers and veterans alike.View Deal

