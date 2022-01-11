The Surface Go 3 just got quietly refreshed with LTE connectivity

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has launched new versions of the Surface Go 3. The first is a new colorway, matte black, and the second is a Surface Go 3 with LTE connectivity – as Microsoft has previously done with the Surface Pro 8. This should make the Windows tablet more versatile.

Unfortunately, for those who are interested in LTE connectivity, you’ll have to purchase the Surface Go 3 with an Intel Core i3 processor as there isn’t a version listed with the Intel Pentium 6500Y model. That makes the price of entry a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

A Surface Go 3 with an Intel Core i3 processor, LTE, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD is going for $730 / £642 / AU$1,012 on the Microsoft Store. Which can be a little steep, especially if you already have a Surface Go device. Luckily, that particular configuration is available in the new matte black colorway, so you can indulge in all the new offerings.

If you’re only interested in the non-LTE Surface Go 3 but with the new matte black coloring, you can get that starting at $550 / AU$763 / £484 for the Intel Pentium 6500Y model.

Though the Surface Go 3 received a less than stellar review from TechRadar, it can make a killer Android tablet with the use of a new feature that allows for Android apps in Windows 11 to be downloaded from the Amazon app store.

Via Windows Central