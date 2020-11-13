The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds drop to lowest-ever price in Black Friday deal

The Sony WF-1000XM3, our favorite true wireless earbuds, have plummeted to the lowest price we've ever seen in a fantastic early Black Friday deal from Best Buy.

Also available at Amazon and Walmart, the noise-cancelling buds have been slashed from $229.99 to just $168, saving you $61. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Sony WF-1000XM3 deals in your region.)

Today's best wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $229.99 $168 at Best Buy

Save over $61 on one of the most popular premium wireless earbuds today at Best Buy Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds.They're a great buy but act quickly if you want to grab them at their lowest price – this deal is also available at Amazon and Walmart.

If that stunning discount appeals, you'll want to act fast – we wouldn't be surprised if this price rises again in the lead up to Black Friday on November 27.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are quite simply some of the best earbuds you can buy right now and a perennial favorite here at TechRadar.

Rated highly in both our review and buying guides, they're a great option for those who want an understated, sleek, feature-packed set of noise-cancelling earbuds that still manage to come in at a reasonable price. While the noise-cancelling might not reach the lofty levels of excellence featured on their Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear cousins, they still square up to anything offered from the likes of Apple and Bose - and with great battery life to boot.

