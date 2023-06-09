The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 could beat the Pixel Fold in one major way

The Google Pixel Fold is an impressive foldable phone, and one which matches the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in a number of areas, including its IPX8 rating for water resistance. But a leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could go a step further, with an IP58 rating.

That’s according to leaker @chunvn8888 (via NotebookCheck), and that ‘5’ in place of an ‘X’ means that, along with the same level of water resistance as the previous models, these phones would also be dust resistant.

Specifically, a dust resistance rating of IP5 means that, while dust won’t be totally prevented from entering the phones, it shouldn’t do so in quantities that can interfere with them. That’s in contrast to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and most other high-end phones, which have an IP68 rating, meaning they’re dust-tight.

Of course, foldable phones have a lot more moving parts and are therefore trickier to protect against dust than standard smartphones, so even an IP5 rating is very rare. The Motorola Razr Plus has such a rating, but it’s IP52 rated, meaning that, while it’s got some dust resistance, it has almost no water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, then, could be the first foldable phones with a decent amount of protection against both dust and water.

Just a single source

That said, we’d take this claim with a pinch of salt. We had previously heard that Samsung might be exploring dust resistance on these phones, but that claim came from the same source, and so far no other sources seem to be echoing them (though equally we haven’t seen other recent sources dispute this claim, either).

Still, if Samsung does achieve this, then that could give the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 a big advantage over other foldables, and with competition being steeper than ever this year, that’s something they could really do with.

We’ll likely find out in late July, as that’s when Samsung is expected to unveil these best foldable phone contenders. And they probably won’t be alone, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 line are both expected to land alongside them.