The powerful XPS 13 laptop is on sale for just $879.99 at Dell

Upgrade your laptop and snag a price cut on the all-new XPS 13 at Dell. Right now you can get Dell XPS 13 laptop on sale for $879.99. That's a $20 discount and the best price we've found for this particular model.



The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display and packs 4GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



As we mentioned above, this is a fantastic price for a powerful laptop, and with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a better deal any time soon.

Today's best XPS 13 laptop deal:

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $899.99 $879.99 at Dell

A fantastic price, the Dell XPS 13 laptop is on sale for $879.99. The all-new laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display and packs 4GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor.

View Deal

See more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals: prices start at just $129 today.



You can also see more of the best cheap Dell laptop deals and prices.