The official Lego Black Friday free sets and deals start time have been unveiled

While loads of Lego Black Friday deals have been pushed live by shops and online retailers already, the official Lego ones haven't started yet. The Danish company only offers its official discounts for a limited time, so the official Lego sale begins on November 26, which is Black Friday itself.

However, we know a little bit about what to expect, as the brand has unveiled which free sets you'll be able to pick up in the Black Friday sales.

Lego frequently offers free kits on its website, which you can get if you spend enough or buy a certain set during the promotion, to encourage Lego fans to buy their bricks direct from the source.

There are three kits you can pick up over Black Friday this year:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lego) This Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber set is a decorative build based on the lightsaber hilt of... well, you can guess. It's free if you buy the Lego Star Wars AT-AT, a brand-new kit which launches on Black Friday and costs... $799 / £699. Ouch. You can view it here. Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Lego) This little Christmas tableau is called Santa's Front Yard - it comes with a little elf, a reindeer, some trees, no house for Santa though. You can get it free if you spend more than $170 / £170 on sets in the sales - that's not too bad if you're buying a pricey kit (or multiple builds). Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Lego) This cute little Lego tree can be yours if you spend $40 / £40, but there's a catch - your purchase has to be done in-store. That might be easier for some than others, but you can view your nearest Lego store here.

So if any of those sets catch your eye, it might be worth waiting for the Black Friday Lego sales to pick them up along with whatever else you're buying. You're going to have to spend a lot, though, or travel to a bricks-and-mortar store (no pun intended), so it's not for everyone.

Loads of deals are live now though, and it might be worth perusing them to see if anything catches your eye. We've picked out the best ones we've found below, but scroll down for some quick links to retailers.

Today's best Lego Black Friday deals in the US

Lego Classic Bricks & Plates: $69.99 Lego Classic Bricks & Plates: $69.99 $39.99 at Walmart (save $30)

This Lego set is perfect for builders – it comes with over 1,500 pieces in a range of colors and shapes, making it a perfect playground for the imagination. Unlike some other similar Lego sets, this also has plates, which are useful for certain builds. Ages 4 and up.

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2021: $40 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2021: $40 $32 at Target (save $8)

This is the newest version of Lego's annual Star Wars advent calendar. Behind each door is a mini build, so after 24 days you'll end up with loads of tiny models from the Star Wars franchise. Ages 6 and up.



Lego Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack: $80 Lego Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack: $80 $50 at Walmart (save $30)

Walmart is bundling together three different sets at a reduced price: these are Obi Wan's hut and the Sand Speeder from the original Star Wars, and the Mustafar showdown from Revenge of the Sith. An odd bundle, sure, but it's a pretty good discount. Ages 7 and up.



Lego Star Wars AT-AT: $160 Lego Star Wars AT-AT: $160 $153 at Target (save $7)

This isn't a fantastic deal – you're literally only saving 4% – but we've included it because it's a hugely popular Lego kit that costs such a lot normally. Ages 10 and up.



Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive: $70 Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive: $70 $56 at Best Buy (save $14)

This is a popular Harry Potter set based on the Dursley house, and we often see it discounted, but if you haven't picked it up yet now's a good opportunity. Ages 8 and up.

Lego City Advent Calendar: $30 Lego City Advent Calendar: $30 $24 at Target (save $6)

The 2021 edition of the Lego City Calendar is available for 20% off at Target – this version has more Christmas-themed characters and builds as well as other city-themed miniatures. Ages 5 and up.



Lego City Ice-Cream Truck: $20 Lego City Ice-Cream Truck: $20 $16 at Walmart (save $4)

This cute little Lego set would be a great stocking-filler, thanks to its deal price – it includes a 200-piece ice cream truck as well as two mini figures and a little doggo. Ages 5 and up.

Lego Architecture New York: $60 Lego Architecture New York: $60 $53 at Amazon (save $7)

This is one of many New York-themed Lego Architecture sets, but it's more affordable than the Empire State or Statue of Liberty ones, especially with this deal. Ages 12 and up.

Lego Avengers Wrath of Loki: $60 Lego Avengers Wrath of Loki: $60 $48 at Best Buy (save $12)

This Lego set depicts the end of the original Avengers film, complete with figures of Loki, the Hulk, Thor, Iron Man and Captain Marvel (I don't remember them in the film…). It also has some vehicles, and part of the Avengers tower. Ages 4 and up.

Lego Super Mario Starter Course: $59.99 Lego Super Mario Starter Course: $59.99 $47.99 at Walmart (save $12)

The Super Mario Lego set is one big game, with extra sets letting you extend the play based on parts of the popular series. This starter course is the one set you really need to play, so it's the entry point for if you want to get the other sets. Ages 6 and up.



Today's best Lego Black Friday deals in the UK

Lego Classic Bricks and Wheels: £45 Lego Classic Bricks and Wheels: £45 £35 at Amazon (save £10)

This vehicle-building Lego set comes with loads of wheels and wheel-connector blocks so you can make a range of cars, trains, buses and similar. £10 off is a good saving, as Lego Classic deals have been sparse in the UK. Ages 4 and up.



Lego Star Wars AT-AT: £139 Lego Star Wars AT-AT: £139 £124 at Smyths (save £15)

This is a giant set based on the classic Star Wars vehicles, and the kit contains loads of Minifigures too. It's not the best reduction in the world, but it's not bad. Ages 10 and up.

Lego Star War Star Destroyer: £649.99 Lego Star War Star Destroyer: £649.99 £519.99 at John Lewis (save £130)

This is one of the biggest sets Lego has ever made, depicting a giant replica Star Destroyer including a stand and some minifigures. It's a decorative kit, but it'll certainly take up a whole coffee table.

Lego Star Wars Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon: £150 Lego Star Wars Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon: £150 £120 at Smyths (save £30)

We've seen this Millennium Falcon kit get reduced by various retailers to different degrees in the run-up to Black Friday – at the moment, Smyths has the best reduction.

Lego Harry Potter Knight Bus: £30 Lego Harry Potter Knight Bus: £30 £24 at Argos (save £6)

Argos has the original start price of this deal at £30, but it was actually at £35 until very recently, so you're actually saving £11 in total. It's a kit of the (K)night bus from Prisoner of Azkaban. Ages 8 and up.

Lego City Family House: £45 Lego City Family House: £45 £36 at Smyths (save £9)

This modernist house would be a good addition to any Lego city that you're building, as it comes with road plates to plug it to other kits. It was discounted by more at Amazon, but that deal is over now. Ages 5 and up.

Lego City Fire Command Unit: £50 Lego City Fire Command Unit: £50 £33 at Zavvi (save £17)

There's no such thing as too many Lego firefighter sets, apparently, and this fire engine set comes with loads of Minifigures as well as, what looks like a burning science lab, or maybe it's an oil well. Ages 6 and up.

Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk: £65 Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk: £65 £44 at Amazon (save £21)

This set jumps up and down in price every time Black Friday is near – right now, it's £21 off, but it's also been reduced by £15 and £10 at various points in the last few weeks. It could go even lower, but if you really want this set you might not want to risk holding out. Ages 16 and up.

Lego Creator Ghostbusters Ecto-1 set: £179.99 Lego Creator Ghostbusters Ecto-1 set: £179.99 £149.99 at Smyths (save £30)

One of our personal favourite builds in the Lego Creator roster, the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 set features a stunningly faithful recreation of the iconic movie vehicle, and represents a fun, hobbyist build for adult Lego fans.

Lego Marvel The Guardians' Ship: £135 Lego Marvel The Guardians' Ship: £135 £105 at Amazon (save £30)

This is a giant model, and comes with minifigures of the guardians (except Gamora lol) and a pretty big version of the ship that fans of the movies – particularly the Infinity War duo – will know. Ages 14 and up.

