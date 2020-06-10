The new Dell XPS 13 (2020) laptop is on sale right now with a fantastic $150 saving

If you've been waiting to get your hands on the latest Dell XPS 13 laptop - and want a decent set of specs for under a grand - then now's your chance. Right now, Dell's selling its new, 2020 model with a Core i5 processor for just $944.99. That's down from $1,099.99, giving you a solid $150 saving.

This mid-range Dell XPS 13 features a 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. At under $950, it's excellent value for a brand new 2020 laptop - and even more so given that Dell's versatile, stylish laptop has consistently ranked at the very top of our best laptop guide.

The Dell XPS sales don't end there, however - if you're looking to save even more cash, you can buy a slightly older 2019 Dell XPS 13 for just $791.99. This laptop features the same 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD as the 2020 version, but has an ever so slightly older processor - a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U, in this case. The main differences between this model and the 2020 version are mostly visual. You get a slightly bigger screen and thinner bezels on the Dell XPS 13 (2020) - especially on the bottom, which gives the screen a more spacious feel overall.

Looking for something with a little more power? We also found this bonus Dell XPS 13 deal, which gives you a magnificent Core i7-equipped Dell XPS 13 for $1,106.99 (down from $1,249.99). This laptop deal still isn't cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but it's still almost a $150 discount on what has to be a contender for the ultimate working from home machine.

Not in the US? Check out the best Dell XPS sales near you below.

Save $155 on a brand new, mid-range Dell XPS 13 (2020) this week at Dell. Onboard you're getting a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor - the newest of the new - as well as 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which make this a cut above the baseline Dell XPS 13.

Want to save even more? If you can settle for a slightly older model, you can pick up this 2019 Dell XPS for under $800 right now. That's an unbelievably low price considering it's still got a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

The current Dell XPS sale also gives you a discount on this fantastic premium-spec 2019 Dell XPS 13. It's an absolute powerhouse for working from home, with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10710U processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which means there's not much this machine can't handle.

Need something cheaper still? Our best cheap laptop deals roundup is a great place to get your weekly dose of cheap laptop. Or, if you'd like to explore the Dell XPS range in more detail, our dedicated Dell XPS deals page will get you up and running with a premium laptop deal in no time.