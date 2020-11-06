The Mandalorian's first spin-off TV show might be about Boba Fett

The Mandalorian season 2 is just two episodes down, but Lucasfilm is preparing to film a spin-off, according to a new report – possibly before the third season even begins production. And that spin-off could be about Boba Fett.

A report from Deadline says a possible Boba Fett-themed miniseries could start filming as soon as next week. The article is non-committal, though, adding that it's possible that it'll be The Mandalorian season 3 that starts filming next week instead – it recently popped up in the trade publication Production Weekly under the moniker 'Buccaneer'.

The report doesn't firmly commit to the spin-off being about Boba Fett, then, but it does sound pretty certain about the idea of another Mandalorian-related project being in the works. Disney has previously indicated that it's interested in spin-off projects.

The Mandalorian's third season hasn't been officially confirmed by Disney Plus yet, but creator Jon Favreau was pretty open about working on it in interviews leading up to the launch of season 2. It wouldn't be a surprise – it's Disney Plus's flagship exclusive show, after all, and the best thing that's happened in Star Wars for years.

Some spoilers about The Mandalorian season 2 follow.

Let's talk Boba Fett

While it's almost certain that Boba Fett is going to turn up at some point in The Mandalorian season 2, given that he was teased as still being alive at the end of episode 1, a miniseries would give Lucasfilm the opportunity to explore the character's recent history in more detail.

Once upon a time, a Boba Fett movie written and directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan) was in the works, but after Solo underperformed at the box office, Lucasfilm appeared to move away from producing spin-off films about legacy characters.

Perhaps this TV show will pick up some of the same plot threads. In The Mandalorian, Boba Fett is played by Temuera Morrison, the same actor who portrayed Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones.