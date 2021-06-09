M1 Mac Mini deals are back down to a record low $599 price right now

M1 Mac Mini deals are looking particularly enticing for anyone curious about the power of Apple's M1 chip, but particularly those who don't want to break the bank right now.

Amazon has returned the dinky computer to its lowest price yet, with a full $100 discount down to $599 (was $699). That's a saving we've only seen once before, in a particularly quick flash of Mac Mini deals in February, so if you missed out back, then we'd recommend jumping on this one before it, too, expires.

This Mac Mini price cut is on the 256GB model, which will serve you fine for everyday browsing and lighter workflows, though if you're after something a little more substantial, you'll also find a $100 discount on the 512GB configuration (now $799, was $899). That's a particularly impressive saving considering we've only seen this device drop down to $829 in previous M1 Mac Mini deals.

These are both record low prices, and considering Apple doesn't tend to drop too much off the price tags of its sub-$1,000 gadgets, any Prime Day deals that do touch this model may only offer you a few more dollars off come June.

M1 Mac Mini (256GB): $699 $599 at Amazon

Those looking to get in on the M1 chip but don't necessarily want to spring for a new laptop or full desktop will want to take a look at this record low $599 price on the M1 Mac mini. That's a price we've only seen once before, and only for a very brief amount of time. You'll find a $659 price on the page, but an extra $59.01 discount at checkout leaves us with the final sales price here.

M1 Mac Mini (512GB): $899 $799 at Amazon

M1 Mac Mini deals had only dropped this 512GB configuration down to $829 before today's offers, so a full $100 off down to $799 is particularly exciting. If you need a little more space for more demanding workflows or more substantial apps, you'd be better off springing a little extra for this model.

