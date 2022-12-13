The iPhone 14 finally works with one of the best Sonos speaker features

Audio player loading…

If you've got a Sonos sound system and an iPhone 14, you can now take advantage of Trueplay auto-tuning to get the most out of your speakers.

Using the Sonos app on a compatible Apple device – which includes many of the best iPhones, best iPads, and the best MacBooks and Macs – users can tune their speaker’s audio so that it's optimized for the room. The process takes a few minutes, and involves holding your device in various places around the room as it analyzes the sound emanating from your speaker.

Until recently the iPhone 14 range was not compatible; however, a recent update to Sonos’ official list of compatible devices (opens in new tab) reveals that Apple's newest phones now work with Trueplay. Unfortunately, several generations of iPad Pro tablets – including the most recent iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) – are still incompatible with Trueplay.

To get started with Trueplay, make sure your Sonos app and system's OS are updated to the latest versions, open up the Settings menu in the Sonos App, and then head to System. Here, tap on the speaker you want to tune, and select the option to use Trueplay to optimize its audio.

A whole range of Sonos speakers can take advanatge of Trueplay (Image credit: Sonos)

Is there an alternative to Sonos' Trueplay?

Trueplay is a helpful tool for helping to set up the likes of the Sonos One, Sonos Arc, and even the IKEA/Sonos collab products, such as the Symfonisk Picture Frame and new Floor Lamp speaker. However, you don’t have to use Trueplay to get great sound out of your setup.

Whether you have an Android phone or an iPhone, you can use the manual EQ settings in the Sonos app to fine-tune your speaker’s audio performance – tweaking the bass and treble tones to suit your preferences.

While not as simple as the automatic process, this manual setup has some advantages. For one it can create a sound that you prefer; Trueplay may make the audio sound too bassy, or not give it enough bass for your liking. Additionally, if you have multiple Sonos speakers, you can use manual tuning to turn up the bass on booming speakers like the Sonos Sub, and then have other devices focus on the treble tones instead to create a fuller soundstage across your speaker system.

For us, the optimum way to set up your Sonos speakers lies somewhere in between. We suggest using Trueplay to do most of the heavy lifting, and then fine-tuning the settings using the manual EQ controls.

Want a speaker you can take out on the go? Check out our picks for the best Bluetooth speakers.