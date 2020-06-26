The Garmin Forerunner 235 is just $155 at Amazon right now

Garmin smartwatch sales have brought this Garmin Forerunner 235 down to just $155 this weekend, offering up the cheapest price we've seen yet. You can save $174 over the listing price of this feature-packed exercise companion, though we've seen Amazon's price sitting closer to $200 than $329 in recent months. This is a stunning discount regardless, but it's a popular one so click quickly to secure yours.

We've seen smartwatch deals hitting this model before, and Best Buy currently has it listed at $169, but we've never seen it hit $155 before. Plus, you're getting smartphone integration, a nine-day battery life, VO2 features, and all the activity tracking you could ask for in here. It's also worth considering that you're getting all these features for about $50 less than they would be on the Forerunner's Fitbit opposite, the Versa 2 (currently $199 at Amazon).

In case that $150 price tag is still a little too pricey, we've also spotted the Garmin Forerunner 35 down to $99 as well. You're stripping back a few features here, but this is a perfect cheap running watch if you're just getting started. You can also, of course, check out all the latest fitness smartwatch deals and sales right here on TechRadar.

Garmin Forerunner 235 - black / red | $329.99 $155.97 at Amazon

Garmin fitness tracker sales have slashed the price of this Forerunner 235 smartwatch. Amazon has this saving listed as $174, but we've seen this watch sitting closer to $200 at a number of retailers over the past few months. Nevertheless, this is still the cheapest we've ever seen this feature-packed fitness tracker go.

Garmin Forerunner 35 | $169.99 $99 at Amazon

This is a much simpler Garmin smartwatch - aimed more at casual runners or those just getting started. There's still all-day activity tracking, smartphone notifications, and heart-rate monitoring on board, and what's more you're saving $70 at Amazon this weekend. This item won't ship until it comes back into stock at the start of July, but you can still secure yours at this price right now.

