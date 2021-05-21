The Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $39.99 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Just ahead of the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale, you can score a price cut on the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K. Right now, Amazon has the 4K streaming device on sale for just $39.99 (was $49.99). That's a $10 discount and the best price we've found for the Alexa voice remote right now.

Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for $39.99 ahead of Prime Day. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

The 4K Fire TV Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution. Just plug the stick into your TV, connect to the internet, and watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more. You'll get access to tens of thousands of channels with storage capacity for thousands of apps, games, and Alexa skills. The Fire device also includes an Alexa voice remote so you can browse shows, launch movies, adjust the volume, and more completely hands-free.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the 4K Fire TV Stick this weekend and probably the last discount you'll see on the streaming device before the official Prime Day sale (rumored to take place in late June). While we predict the price will drop even further during the upcoming Amazon sale, this is still a great bargain for an Alexa-enabled 4K streaming device.

