The Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III is now just $599 thanks to Amazon Prime Day

Digital camera deals are just one of the many excellent categories of cheap tech up for grabs in this year's Amazon Prime Day sales.

We love a good point and shoot camera here at TechRadar, and one of our favorites, the Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III, is going for just $599 right now - a whole $150 cheaper than its lowest price ever at Amazon.

A $150 discount makes this already great camera a fantastic pickup for vloggers and travelers alike - not least because of its host of excellent video-focused features. A 20.1 megapixel CMOS sensor capable of 4K 30FPS video plus excellent image stabilization means this small but mighty Canon handles all your videographer needs with suitable ease - excellent for people making their first steps as a vlogger or streamer.

Of course, video isn't all this nifty little Canon is capable of - its excellent in-built lens is also more than capable of handling still images with suitable aplomb. All in all, if you're looking for a great all-rounder that packs in that quality that Canon's known for without breaking the bank, you can do a lot worse than this great Amazon Prime Day deal.



Amazon Prime Day digital camera deal

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III: $749 $599 at Amazon

Save $150 on one of the most versatile small-bodied cameras today at Amazon. With a fantastic in-built lens, great handling, build quality, and effective image stabilization, the PowerShot G7X is equally at home with photo and video. Considering the price, the features and its size, it's an easy recommendation for vloggers especially.

