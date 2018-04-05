The best Mother’s Day 2018 gift ideas: Gifts for the tech-savvy Aussie mum

Mums are special – be it your mum or your significant other helping you raise your l’il ‘un – and they deserve nothing but the best. And while breakfast in bed, flowers and chocolate, are all nice ways to kick off Mother’s Day, there’s plenty of stuff out there that will make mum grin from ear to ear when she unwraps her gift this year.

And that’s where technology comes in. Treat mum to a new gadget that will send her spiralling into the digital age or will give her the edge she needs to morph into a supermum.

Our 2018 Mother’s Day gift guide is for the tech-savvy woman, be she a gourmand, a reader, a traveller or a creative person. We’ve got gift ideas in every budget range – from the gizmos that won’t burn a hole in your pocket to tech that will make mum know she’s special.

Our gift guide is divided into sections so you can find the perfect gift for mum easily. We've got:

Tech for the home

Google Home Mini

Just ‘cause mum likes a certain decor doesn’t mean she won’t be able to add smart home tech to her home. While the Google Home is a great smart speaker, it would stand out like a sore thumb in some homes, but the doughnut-sized Google Home Mini will sit demurely in a little corner, not interfering with the rest of the interiors. That way mum gets to find recipes, chart her commute, create her shopping lists and more without compromising on her style statement.

Amazon Echo Dot

Google Assistant isn’t the only helper available to mum. Amazon’s Alexa also deserves consideration and the pint-sized Echo Dot is an exceptional smart speaker for its size, and is priced lower than the Google Home Mini. Mum can make calls, play music and do plenty more with just the power of a voice command.

Apple HomePod

And let’s not forget Siri. If mum’s a big fan of Apple’s products, she not only gets a smart speaker, she gets an excellent audio product as well. The Apple HomePod boasts amazing sound quality and is perfect for someone who uses an iPhone or an iPad. It’s a lot more expensive than the other smart speakers available in the market today but, hey, mum is special.

Dyson SuperSonic hair dryer

Luscious locks need care and for mum to look her best, she deserves the best hair dryer money can buy. We admit it’s a pricey option, but the Dyson SuperSonic hair dryer can tame even the frizziest hair. So unless your mum has been blessed with catwalk-ready hair, it’s worth the expense to make mum feel beautiful every day.

KitchenAid Artisan KSM150 stand mixer

If mum loves to potter around the kitchen, making yummy things to eat, she needs the KitchenAid Artisan KSM150 mixer. It’s been built to last while beating, kneading and whisking pretty much everything. In fact, the attachment hub will transform the mixer into a pasta maker, vegetable slicer, sausage maker and so much more.

SMEG 50s Retro kettle

A classic never goes out of style. This kettle from SMEG marries retro good looks to modern technology, making the '50s Retro kettle suitable for any kitchen. With a 360-degree swivel base, it shouldn’t matter if mum is left- or right-handed, plus she won’t have to worry about limescale build-up thanks to the removable and washable filter.

Breville BKE825 Smart Kettle

Mum very fussy about her morning and afternoon cuppa? Then she would love this smart kettle that features five different temperature settings for the perfect brew, including a ‘keep warm’ option, soft-open lid and removable limescale filter.

Sunbeam CP4600 popcorn maker

Perfect for when mum wants to watch her favourite shows or movies – after all, she does deserve some downtime, too. Sunbeam’s popcorn maker can make up to 12 cups of popcorn in one go, and doesn’t even need any oil. Now, that’s healthy! But if mum needs to indulge, a butter melting tray is included.