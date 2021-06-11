The best early Prime Day deal is the Blink Mini on sale for just $19.99

Prime Day is almost here (June 21 and 22, to be exact), and to celebrate, Amazon is releasing incredible early Prime Day deals on its best-selling devices, and our favorite from the bunch is the Blink Mini security camera that's on sale for just $19.99 (was $34.99). That's the lowest price we've seen and an incredible price for an already affordable smart home security camera.

Early Prime Day deal

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - One of our favorite early Prime Day deals, Amazon has the Blink Mini security camera on sale for a record-low price of $19.99. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

View Deal

Released last year, the Blink Mini provides security to your home day and night with built-in infrared night vision, two-way audio, customizable motion detection, and live view recording. You'll get alerts sent to your smartphone when motion is detected so you can monitor your home from anywhere. The Blink Mini also works with Amazon Alexa, so you stream live video, play recorded video clips, and arm and disarm your camera using just your voice.



Note, you must be an Amazon Prime member to snag this limited-time offer, but if you're not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and shop this deal plus other upcoming Prime Day offers. We've listed more of Amazon's early Prime Day deals below and keep in mind these bargains end on Sunday, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More early Prime Day deals

Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the Amazon Smart Plug that's on sale for just $14.99 for Prime members. This is the first time this 2021 smart plug has been discounted and a fantastic early Prime Day deal.View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for $39.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.View Deal

Blink Indoor Security Camera: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This early Amazon Prime Day deal has the Blink Indoor security camera on sale for $49.99 - $10 less than the previous record-low price. The wireless security camera features two-way audio so you can hear and speak with people and pets from your home and comes with infrared night vision and a two-year battery life.View Deal

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $59.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the outdoor security camera that features two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Certified Refurbished): $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - For a limited time, Prime members can get a certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for just $89.99 - $80 less than the standard Ring Pro. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.View Deal

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router: $129 $83 at Amazon

Save $46 - Improve your home's WiFi with the Amazon Eero 6 that's on sale for $83 at the early Amazon Prime Day sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for the mesh wifi router that delivers speeds up to 900 Mbps and supports over 75 devices simultaneously.View Deal

All-new Echo Show 5 bundle with Blink Mini: $119.98 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $24.99 - Amazon has the all-new Echo 5 bundled with a $10 Blink Mini that normally retailers for $34.99. The Alexa-enabled Blink Mini security camera works with the Echo Show, so you can monitor your home from the smart home display.View Deal

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This early Prime Day deal has the Ring Spotlight Cam on sale for a record-low price of $149.99. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.View Deal

Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $299.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - A fantastic early Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get this 43-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $219.99. That's a fantastic price for a 4K TV that comes with the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote.View Deal

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $309.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - Amazon Prime members can snag a massive $120 discount on this Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV is a must-buy this week.View Deal

Shop for more of the best Amazon Echo deals and sales and the best cheap TV deals and sales.