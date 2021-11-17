The best cheap Black Friday TV deal is this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $308

Black Friday is a perfect opportunity to score a cheap TV deal, and we've just spotted an incredible bargain at Walmart's early sale. For a limited time, you can get this 50-inch 4K TV from Sceptre on sale for just $308. That's an incredible price for a mid-size 4K display and the best cheap Black Friday TV deal we've seen so far.



Walmart has this exact set on sale during last year's Black Friday sale and it was one of the most popular Black Friday TV deals, selling out within hours. We don't expect to see a lower price during the official Black Friday deals event, so we'd snap up this incredible offer today.

Cheap Black Friday TV deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV U515CV-U Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $328 $308 at Walmart

Save $20 - The best cheap Black Friday TV deal is this Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $380 - an incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV. This Sceptre set features 4K Ultra HD resolution and includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. Walmart had this exact TV deal at last year's Black Friday sale and it sold out within hours, so we'd snap up this incredible price now before it's too late.



See more of today's best cheap Black Friday TV deals with prices starting at just $159.99 from brands including Samsung, Amazon, Toshiba, and more.

More Black Friday TV deals

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $179.99 Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $179.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV that's on sale for just $159.99. This is an excellent option if you're looking to pick up a small display for an extra bedroom, and you're getting the Fire TV experience for seamless streaming.

TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $429.99 TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $429.99 $279 at Walmart

Save $150.99 - Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale has this TCL 43-inch 4K TV on sale for just $279.99. You're getting the Roku operating system built-in, excellent smart capabilities, plus an easy-to-use remote that features voice search and control.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $469.99 Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $469.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Save $140 - You can grab Amazon's all-new 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $329.99 in this early Black Friday deal. That's the first discount we've seen for the 2021 set and an incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV that's packed with premium features and has the Fire operating system built right in for easy streaming.

Hisense 58-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $426 Hisense 58-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $426 $378 at Walmart

Save $60 - A great cheap TV deal from Hisense, you can get this 58-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $379. This Black Friday TV comes with Dolby Vision HDR, the Roku operating experience, and a voice remote that works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart TV: $599 Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart TV: $599 $548 at Walmart

Save $50 – The best Black Friday TV deal from Walmart is this Samsung 60-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $548. That's $50 less than the previous all-time low price and a rare opportunity to snap up a great TV deal. This set includes a speedy Tizen processor and an Auto Game Mode to give you the smoothest gaming experience.

All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - If you're looking to pick up a cheap Black Friday TV deal on a large display, Amazon has this Toshiba 75-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. The 2021 set features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.

Shop more bargains with our roundup of the best Walmart Black Friday deals and the best Amazon Black Friday deals. Plus see more of the best cheap TV deals and the best OLED TV deals.