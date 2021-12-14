Today's best TV deal is this 70-inch 4K smart TV that's on sale for just $499.99

If you're looking for cheap TV deals, Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale is filled with fantastic bargains like this Insignia 70-inch 4K smart TV that's on sale for just $499.99 (was $749.99). That's an incredible price for a feature-rich big-screen 4K TV and $80 less than the Black Friday price.



You'll have to hurry though, Best Buy's flash sale ends at Midnight, so you should grab this incredible deal now before it's too late.

Today's best TV deal

Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Best Buy has this 70-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $499.99 - $80 less than the Black Friday price. The Insignia set packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and features the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $500, which is an incredible value. Ends today

This 70-inch display from Insignia features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and includes the Fire TV experience, which allows you to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. The smart TV also features a handy voice remote with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.

More TV deals at Best Buy

Toshiba 32-inch Smart UHD Fire TV (2021): $229.99 Toshiba 32-inch Smart UHD Fire TV (2021): $229.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

$90 - Best Buy has a $90 discount on this 32-inch Toshiba Fire display which brings the price down to $139.99. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich HD TV that comes with the Fire OS and a handy voice remote.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 $399 at Best Buy

Save $120 – If you're looking for a mid-size TV deal, Best Buy has the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $399 - $50 less than the Black Friday price. You're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 – An incredible price, Best Buy has this Samsung Crystal 4K TV on sale for just $499.99 - $50 less than the Black Friday deal. As you'd expect from such an experienced brand, however, it's still absolutely great for the money. In particular, it benefits from an excellent 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, easy to use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

TCL 75-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $899.99 TCL 75-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $899.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 – Here's a massive 75-inch TV screen down to $599.99 at Best Buy's TV sale. This TCL set isn't the most advanced out there but you're really paying for the sheer size of the thing here. That said, it does support 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus you get a voice remote and built-in Chromecast to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video.

LG 60-inch UP8000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $699.99 LG 60-inch UP8000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Another fantastic TV deal from Best Buy is this 60-inch 4K TV from LG that's on sale for just $599.99. The LG display packs a powerful Quad-Core processor 4K resulting in bold, bright colors and realistic images, and includes webOS and a Magic Remote for easy streaming.

Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150- Only available at Best Buy, this stunning 70-inch display supports 4K content, HDR, and its UHD goes well beyond HDTV. If you're looking for a mid-range TV from a reputable brand that makes a real statement and Best Buy's deal brings the price down to just $599.99.

Sony 55-inch X85J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 Sony 55-inch X85J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Another favorite TV deal from Best Buy's flash sale is this 55-inch 4K TV from Sony that's on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.

See more of the best cheap TV deals and sales, and if you're looking for a more premium display, you can see the best cheap OLED TV deals.