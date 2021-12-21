The Apple Watch 7 drops to a new record-low price and ships before Christmas

Score a bargain and snag a last-minute gift at the same time with this fantastic deal we've spotted at Amazon. You can now get the Apple Watch 7 on sale for a new record-low price of $339 (was $399). That's a massive $60 discount and $10 less than the Black Friday price.



This Apple Watch deal applies to the Green and Red sport band colors, and both models will arrive before Christmas day. Keep in mind, today's offer is the lowest price we've ever seen, so whether you're treating yourself or picking up a last-minute gift - you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple Watch 7 deal

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $339 at Amazon

Save $60 - Amazon just dropped the Apple Watch 7 to a new record-low price of $339. The smartwatch has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options, and faster charging. Today's deal applies to the Green and Red colors and both models arrive before Christmas.

The all-new Apple Watch 7 was unveiled last month and includes a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.

More Apple Watch deals

