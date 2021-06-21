The Apple Watch 6 is still at a record-low price for Prime Day, but you'll need to act fast

While Amazon Prime Day officially launched today, we spotted the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low yesterday - and it's surprisingly still around today.



As of right now, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 in stock and on sale for $329 (was $399) - that's a massive $70 discount and one of best deals we've seen from this year's Amazon Prime Day sale.

Today's best Prime Day Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - This epic Prime Day deal includes the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch Series 6 might be the most powerful smartwatch ever released with its new S6 processor, beautiful always-on display, and innovative blood oxygen monitoring features. Note, this sale is only available on the Navy sport band version.

The feature-rich Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 includes new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



This specific Prime Day Apple Watch deal is for the Navy model, and it's the only sport band that's currently in stock at Amazon. This is one of the hottest deals from Amazon's Prime Day sale, so we'd recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

