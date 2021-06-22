The best Prime Day Apple Watch deal is back - but not for long

If you're on the hunt for an Apple Watch deal at day two of Amazon's Prime Day sale - you'll have to act fast. Flashing in and out of stock, Amazon has brought back the best-selling Apple Watch Series 6 that's on sale for a record-low price of $329 (was $399). That's a massive $70 discount and the best Apple Watch deal we've spotted at this year's Amazon Prime Day sale.

Today's best Prime Day Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - Going fast - this Prime Day deal includes the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch Series 6 might be the most powerful smartwatch ever released with its new S6 processor, beautiful always-on display, and innovative blood oxygen monitoring features. Note, this sale is only available on the Navy sport band version, and the delivery date is expected for mid-August.

The feature-rich Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now include a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 includes new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As we've mentioned above, this smartwatch deal has been flashing in and stock, so if you have your eye on the Apple Watch 6, we'd recommend adding it to your cart now before it's too late. We've included more of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals below, which includes fantastic prices on the Apple Watch 3, SE, and the 44mm Apple Watch 6.

More Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS): $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - Walmart has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $169 on Prime Day, excellent considering Amazon has no stock right now. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's still a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $269 at Amazon

Save $10 - The 40mm Apple Watch SE is on sale for just $269 at Amazon. This deal applies to the White sport band, and - while the discount isn't much - you're still getting a feature-rich smartwatch at a great price. It's out of stock temporarily, but you can order it now for the deal price, and it'll be delivered as soon as it's available.

Apple Watch Series 6 Project RED (44mm, GPS): $429 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - If you're looking for a bigger display, Amazon just dropped the 44mm Apple Watch 6 to a record-low price of $349.99. The smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Note, this deal applies to the Red sport band version.

See more of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals that are happening right now and more cheap Apple Watch deals and sales.

