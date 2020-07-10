The Apple Watch 3 hits all-time record low price of just $169 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple Watch Series 3 is down to a record-low price of just $169 at Amazon. That's a $110 discount and the best Apple Watch deal we've seen this year.



The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress. The Series 3 watch provides an 18-hour battery life and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



The all-new Apple Watch 5 will set you back $384, which makes the $169 price tag on the Series 3 extremely attractive. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Apple Watch at this price, so you should take advantage of this incredible smartwatch deal while you can.

